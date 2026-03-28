Penn State wrestling postseason superlatives: Best wrestlers, a bold prediction, and more

Penn State wrestling dominated the competition a week ago at nationals. Our postseason superlatives wrap up the year. A version of this story can be found in this month’s edition of the Blue-White Illustrated magazine. Click here to learn more today!

The top three stars for Penn State

Mitchell Mesenbrink | Jr.

Who else could possibly lead this list? Mesenbrink went 26-0 this season, and 25 of those were bonus point triumphs. The Nittany Lion won his second straight 165-pound title when he pummeled Iowa’s Mikey Caliendo in the final bout at nationals. The 20-4 technical fall was not as close as even that wide margin might suggest. Mesenbrink dominated every opponent he faced all year, save for North Carolina’s Bryce Hepner, who he beat only by decision, 6-0, in the quarterfinals. And, to top it all off, he was as dominating as ever in the postseason, winning a Big Ten title with two majors and a tech fall before recording three technical falls, a major decision, and a decision at nationals. It was a splendid season to watch.

Levi Haines | Sr.

Haines is in the conversation for having had the best season of any Penn State wrestler. It’s not his fault that numerous top available opponents were out of the lineup during the dual meet season. But, that is the only possible blemish on his resume. Haines finishes his college career on top when he beat Nebraska’s Christopher Minto by decision, 2-1, to win his first 174-pound title and his second national championship. Haines went 26-0 on the season with a 78 percent bonus percentage that included six falls and 13 technical falls. A four-time All-American, Haines is now ready to focus on fully attacking the International freestyle stage.

Josh Barr | So.

Barr did not wrestle a full season after suffering a rib injury at the U23 World Championships in October, which kept him out of the lineup until late December. But when he did return, perhaps only Mesenbrink and Ohio State’s Jesse Mendez were as dominant as he was across college wrestling. The Nittany Lion won his first national title when he took out Oklahoma State’s Cody Merrill by decision, 6-3, in the 197-pound final. It capped a perfect 24-0 season that included only one decision victory, the national title bout, and also featured five falls and 11 technical falls.

Key moment

Penn State entered Saturday at the NCAA Championships with a commanding lead in the team race. But, it had not yet locked it up. That wasn’t the case for long, however. Freshman Marcus Blaze, who had a tremendous regular season and start to the NCAA Championships, fell into the consolation bracket after losing a 133-pound semifinal match to Ohio State’s Ben Davino by decision, 3-2, in tiebreakers. While he’s probably rarely, if ever, had to wrestle back, the disappointment of no longer being in the title chase didn’t faze him. Blaze made quick work of No. 15 Tyler Knox of Stanford by technical fall, 20-4, in 5:46 in the consolation semifinals en route to a fourth-place finish to basically clinch the team title for Penn State. It became official when Oklahoma State’s Troy Spratley lost to North Carolina State’s Vincent Robinson in a 125-pound consolation semifinal moments later.

Best Penn State highlight

Penn State entered the finals round with six wrestlers who could win a title. Four were needed for the Lions to break their team points record of 177 set in 2025. The team went 2-2 to start, with losses from Shayne Van Ness at 149 pounds and Rocco Welsh at 184, while Haines and Mesenbrink won at 174 and 165, respectively. That put Barr in a position to break the record with a win, and he did it with relative ease over Merrill despite the result only being a decision. Luke Lilledahl then put an exclamation point on things when his win over Princeton’s Marc-Anthony McGowan in the 125-pound finals lifted the Lions’ team points total from 177.5 to the final mark of 181.5.

A match to remember

This superlative pick goes to Shayne Van Ness’ quarterfinal win over Oklahoma State’s Casey Swiderski at NCAAs. The Nitany Lion fell behind 1-0 after two before reversing the Cowboy in the third before an escape made it 2-2 heading into sudden victory. After fending off a deep shot earlier in overtime, Van Ness almost had a takedown with five seconds left the clock. He finally secured it with one second left in the period, lifting him to a 5-2 win. It put him into the semifinals at 149 pounds.

Bold Penn State prediction

Oklahoma State is going to be a thorn in Penn State’s side when it comes to the program’s quest to win a sixth straight team title in 2026 in St. Louis. David Taylor’s Cowboys had an impressive tournament in Cleveland. They finished a distant second with a still impressive 131 team points, built in part by champions Jax Forrest at 133 pounds, Sergio Vega at 141, and Landon Robideau at 157.

Penn State’s dynasty is not close to ending, and it will enter next season as the favorite to win it all again, per the usual. The Lions also have a ton of returning points that give it a solid cushion to start with. But, Oklahoma State is going to be in the mix, without question.