Penn State in the wrestling rankings: Where is Braeden Davis after making his debut? Plus a complete rundown

Penn State wrestlers moved some in the latest rankings ahead of a double dual weekend. The biggest change this week features a new Nittany Lion making his rankings debut after making his season debut back on Saturday. We’ll dive into more on that below, but first, we have the latest rundown as of Jan. 14:

Weight Name FLO InterMat The Open Mat 125 pounds Luke Lilledahl No. 2 (2) No. 2 (2) No. 1 (1) 133 pounds Marcus Blaze No. 6 (6) No. 4 (5) No. 5 (6) 141 pounds Braeden Davis No. 8 (NR) No. 7 (NR) No. 9 (NR) 149 pounds Shayne Van Ness No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 157 pounds PJ Duke No. 2 (3) No. 3 (4) No. 5 (5) 165 pounds Mitchell Mesenbrink No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 174 pounds Levi Haines No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 184 pounds Rocco Welsh No. 4 (4) No. 4 (4) No. 4 (4) 197 pounds Josh Barr No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) No. 1 (1) 285 pounds Cole Mirasola No. 12 (14) No. 13 (13) No. 11 (10)

What changed this week?

The biggest change is also the most obvious one. Now that Braeden Davis is in for Aaron Nagao at 141 pounds, he has a home in these rankings. All three services have him in All-American contention already after he opened his 2025-2026 season with a win back on Saturday.

“Braeden Davis enters the rankings at #8 after taking over the 141-pound spot for Penn State,” Jon Kozak writes for FLO. “Davis was an All-American last year at 133 pounds and doesn’t yet have results against any of the top wrestlers at 141 pounds.”

Adds Earl Smith for InterMat:

“Luke Stanich and Braeden Davis have been inserted here. Stanich gets a higher ranking initially because of his win over a top ten opponent in his debut. Davis has slightly more of a body of work this year, but no wins of the caliber of Stanich, yet.”

Looking ahead to the Penn State weekend

As mentioned above, Penn State is on the road for a pair of matches this weekend. The No. 1 Nittany Lions will face No. 4 Iowa (8-2) on Friday night in Iowa City. That match starts at 7 p.m. ET on the Big Ten Network. From there, they will travel to Northwestern for a 3 p.m. Sunday meeting with the Wildcats (3-1). That match will stream exclusively on BTN+.