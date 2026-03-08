Penn State wrestling recruit results: 2 Lions win gold at PIAA Championships; three other connections place

Five Penn State connections — four recruits plus the son of longtime head coach Cael Sanderson — hit the Class 3A podium this weekend at the 2026 PIAA Wrestling Championships. Two won gold. Norwin High junior Landon Sidun, a Class of 2027 commit, took first at 121 pounds. It is his second state title; his first came as a freshman at 141 pounds. Belle Vernon senior Elijah Brown also ended up on the top spot of the podium. The Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee took first at 215 pounds.

Sidun had the easier bout of the two. He controlled Tommy Gretz of Connellsville throughout a quick 17-0 technical fall in 3:27. After missing last year’s postseason due to injury, Sidun roared back this year, and can put his sights on becoming one of about 30 wrestlers to ever win three PIAA state titles. Read a full recap of Sidun’s win here.

Brown, on the other hand, had to work for his second gold in as many years. Paxton Hunt of Garnet Valley was a game challenger. After a scoreless first, the future Penn State wrestler took down in the second and escaped to a 1-0 lead after four minutes. Hunt took neutral to start the third out of respect for Brown’s abilities while wrestling on top. It did not pay off however, as a scoreless final frame led to a 1-0 decision triumph for Brown. Review his win in full here.

Elsewhere in Penn State land, Class of 2027 commit and State College Area’s James Whitbred took fifth at 152 pounds. Altoona’s Braiden Weaver, a Class of 2026 signee, did the same at 133 pounds And, Class of 2029 recruit Teag Sanderson of State College took third at 172 pounds in his first state tournament.

Full PIAA Wrestling Championships results for Penn State connections

Landon Sidun, 121 pounds, Norwin High, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall over Tommy Oswald of Lower Dauphin, 17-2, in 2:37

QF: Won by major decision over Nico Emili of Bethlehem Catholic, 13-3

SF: Won by decision over Dominick Morrison of Hatboro-Horsham, 7-6, in TB2

F: Won by technical fall over Tommy Gretz of Connellsville, 17-0 (3:52) to win gold

Braiden Weaver, 133 pounds, Altoona High, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee:

R1: Won by decision over Mason Whitney, Abington Heights, 1-0

QF: Won by major decision over Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs, 12-1

SF: Lost by fall to Wilmont Kai of Whitehall

Consolation semifinal: Lost by decision to Mason Whitney of Abington Heights, 3-2

Fifth place match: Won by decision over Drew Scherer of Boiling Springs, 5-0, to finish fifth

James Whitbred, 152 pounds, State College Area, Penn State Class of 2027 commit:

R1: Won by technical fall over Jared Gonzalez of Notre-Dame Green Pond, 17-1, in 2:39

QF: Won by major decision over Kevin Mallon of Central Bucks West, 14-5

SF: Lost by technical fall to Gabriel Ballard of Northampton, 17-2

Consolation semifinal: Lost by decision to Luke Knox of Perkiomen Valley, 11-6

Fifth-place match: Won by decision over Zack Jaffe of Kennett, 4-1, to finish fifth





Teag Sanderson, 172 pounds, State College Area, Class of 2029 and son of Cael Sanderson

R1: Won by technical fall over Dustin Hoover of Ephrata, 16-1, in 2:43

QF: Won by decision over Elijah Simak of Nazareth, 7-3

SF: Lost to McKaden Speece of Wilson by major decision 14-6 and falls into the consolation bracket

Consolation semifinal: Won by decision over Christian Burd of Hershey, 8-4

Third place match: Won by decision over Brock Frable of Southern Lehigh, 11-5, to finish thirdElijah Brown, 215 pounds, Belle Vernon, Nittany Lions Class of 2026 signee

R1: Won by fall in 34 seconds over Kaleb Dumin of Boyertown

QF: Won by technical fall over Sawyer Ermigiotti of Pennridge, 15-0, in 44 seconds

SF: Won by decision over Decker Bechtold of Owen J. Roberts 4-1

F: Won by decision over Paxton Hunt of Garnet Valley, 1-0, to win gold