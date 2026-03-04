Penn State wrestling recruits start quest for PIAA gold Thursday in Hershey: Full preview, notes on each, more

Four Penn State wrestling recruits will start their quest for a Pennsylvania state wrestling title on Thursday in Hershey. The three-day PIAA tournament, which will feature Class 2A and 3A boys action in addition to a girls division, kicks off at 9 a.m. ET on March 5 and runs through the finals on Saturday night. You can see the full schedule by clicking here. But, you can see a round-by-round guide, with times below:

Thursday, March 5:

9 a.m. ET — Class 2A boys preliminaries and first round



12:30 p.m. ET — Class 2A boys first round consolations



2 p.m. ET — Girls first round



3:30 p.m. ET — Girls first round consolations



4:30 p.m. ET — Class 3A boys preliminaries and first round



8 p.m. ET — Class 3A boys first round consolations

Friday, March 6:

8 a.m. ET — Class 2A boys quarterfinals, second round consolations



10:30 a.m. ET — Class 2A boys third round consolations



11:45 a.m. ET — Girls quarterfinals



1:15 p.m. ET — Girls second round consolations



2:15 p.m. ET — Class 3A boys quarterfinals, second round consolations



4:45 p.m. ET — Class 3A boys third round consolations

7 p.m. ET — Class 2A boys, Class 3A boys, girls semifinals



9 p.m. ET — Class 2A boys, Class 3A boys fourth round consolations, Girls third round consolations

Saturday, March 7

9:30 a.m. ET — Class 2A and 3A boys fifth round consolations, Girls fourth round consolations

11:30 a.m. ET — Class 2A and 3A boys third-, fifth-, and seventh place medal matches

3:40 p.m. ET — Parade of Champions

4 p.m. ET — Class 2A and 3A boys, girls championship finals

Which Penn State recruits are competing

All four of the future Nittany Lions are competing in the Class 3A tournament. The group includes (results and records courtesy of PA-Wrestling.com):

Landon Sidun, Class 3A, 121 pounds

School: Norwin High School



Age: Class of 2027/Junior



Season record: 47-1



Background: Sidun’s lone loss to date came to his DuBois’ sophomore Mateo Gallegos, 3-2 via tiebreaker in last weekend’s west regional final matchup between a pair of top 10 wrestlers nationally in their weight class, per MatScouts. A WPIAL champ this season, Sidun has been committed to Penn State since Oct. 2025.



First PIAA match: Sidun will face Lower Dauphin junior Tommy Oswald (34-7) in round one.



Of note: Gallegos (No. 10 at 120 nationally per MatScouts) and Sidun (No. 1) are on opposite sides of the bracket and could very well meet in the finals. Sidun has No. 8 Dominick Morrison of Hatsboro-Horsham on his side of the bracket, as well. The Penn State commit returns to states after winning it all as a freshman at 114 pounds before missing the postseason last year due to injury.

Braiden Weaver, Class 3A, 133 pounds:

School: Altoona High School



Age: Class of 2026/Senior



Season record: 35-6

Background: Weaver is a four-time district champ who will be wrestling in his fourth PIAA tournament. He committed to Penn State in November 25.



First PIAA match: Weaver will face Abington Heights junior Mason Whitney (48-6) in round one.



Of note: Weaver has competed at a different weight in all four high school seasons, going from 107 to 114 to 121 and now 133. A third place finish at state a year ago is his best to date.

James Whitbred, Class 3A, 152 pounds

School: State College Area



Age: Class of 2027/Junior



Season record: 45-5



Background: Whitbred is having his most successful high school season to date. After going 18-7 and finishing sixth at states a year ago during his first year at 152, Whitbred won 29 of his 45 matches this year by either technical fall or fall. He committed to Penn State in October of 2025.



First PIAA match: Whitbred will face the winner of a preliminary match between Notre Dame – Green Pond senior Jared Gonzalez (23-12) and Gettysburg junior Blake Haines (32-12) in the first round.



Of note: Whitbread is ranked fourth at 152 entering the tournament by PA Power Wrestling. However, only one of the wrestlers ahead of him, Northampton junior Gabriel Ballard (37-5) is on his side of the bracket. Ballard is seen as the bracket favorite, however. He and Whitbred could first possibly meet in the semifinals.

Elijah Brown, Class 3A, 215 pounds

School: Belle Vernon



Age: Class of 2026/Senior



Record: 42-1



Background: Brown is a defending PIAA state champion. He won this same weight class a year ago. And, entering this year’s state tournament, he has just two losses over his junior and senior seasons to date. He committed to PSU on Nov. 12 after decommitting from Pitt back in October.



First PIAA matchup: Brown will face the winner of a preliminary round match between Boyertown junior Kaleb Dumin (45-10) and Chambersburg freshman Deakon Snavely (27-12) in round one.



Of note: The future Penn State wrestler won 26 of his matches by fall this season. His lone loss came against DuBois sophomore Kendahl Hoare by decision, 10-8, in the team’s dual meets. Hoare, who is on the other side of this state’s bracket, lost to Brown in last weekend’s west regional final.







