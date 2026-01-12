Penn State wrestling rolls into Iowa week with starting lineup set for the long haul

Penn State wrestling is off and running in the Big Ten portion of its 2025-2026 season. The No. 1 Nittany Lions have now won 78 straight matches, which is a new NCAA record, after shutting out Rutgers 46-0 back on Saturday at Rec Hall. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team is now moving on to its first double dual weekend of the year. It starts Friday at longtime rival and current No. 3 Iowa on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network before battling Northwestern in Evanston on 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

“I think it’s really cool for Penn State to have that record now, and that’s something that hopefully lasts for a while, but it’s pretty special,” Sanderson said on Saturday. “And I don’t think it’s something we’re really going to think about, or did think about, or we’re concerned about, in any way.

“I mean, we’re trying to move our feet out there and, you know, clear ties and and take care of the little things and then. But I think looking back, these guys will appreciate it more, you know, when they’re my age, or half of my age, you know, and it’ll be, it’ll be something that they’ll be proud that they were a part of it.”

The Penn State lineup is now set

Penn State will continue to move forward when it meets the Hawkeyes. And they’ll do so with a fully set starting lineup. Coming into the season, seven of 10 lineup spots were set. PJ Duke won the 157-pound job while Cole Mirasola took the 285-pound spot. Then, at 141 pounds, Sanderson and co., elected to bump both Braeden Davis and Aaron Nagao up from 133 to 141. Both are juniors. The latter held the job for the first half of the year but is now out due to injury. That means Davis, who was going to redshirt this season, is in. And, that solidifies the Lions’ lineup moving forward. It will look like this, barring injury, illness, or other issues, at Iowa and beyond:

125 pounds: Luke Lilledahl

133 pounds: Marcus Blaze

141 pounds: Braeden Davis

149 pounds: Shayne Van Ness

157 pounds: PJ Duke

165 pounds: Mitchell Mesenbrink

174 pounds: Levi Haines

184 pounds: Rocco Welsh

197 pounds: Josh Barr

285 pounds: Cole Mirasola