Penn State wrestling rolls into Ohio State week with regular season title, record streaks, and injury questions (for both sides) in focus

The Big Ten regular season title will be up for grabs Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center, and so is the No. 1 spot in the country. Top-ranked Penn State (13-0) welcomes No. 2 Ohio State (17-0) to State College for the marquee dual meet of the 2025-2026 college wrestling season. The No. 1 Nittany Lions will seek their 85th consecutive match victory and 12th conference dual meet title in the Sanderson era. Penn State has won the last five of those. Tom Ryan’s Buckeyes, meanwhile, look to unseat the defending champs while continuing their quest to have an initial undefeated season in program history.

“You know, life’s about big challenges,” Ryan told The Big Ten Network on Friday night after the Buckeyes blasted Iowa. “And being the guy that steps out and says, ‘I want this challenge in my life,’ Penn State wrestling presents that. So we’re looking forward to it. You know, it’s gonna be a packed house there. We know how good their team is, we got a great team, looking forward to the battle.”

Based on the current InterMat rankings, four top-five matchups are possible, as are seven top-10 showdowns. However, both sides start the week facing key lineup questions.

Starting with Penn State, 141-pound junior starter Braeden Davis was out of the lineup for the Lions’ 38-3 win at Michigan back on Friday. He burnt his right hand in an off-mat incident two weeks ago, and while Penn State Sports Network broadcaster Jeff Byers called it a minor issue, Davis’ status will be the first question Sanderson fields from reporters this week. With that said, he is expected to wrestle against top-ranked Buckeye Jesse Mendez.

As for Ohio State, there are two key lineup questions of note. The first is at 125 pounds. No. 2 Nic Bouzakis left his Friday night win over Iowa’s Dean Peterson clearly favoring the right side of his midsection after Peterson cranked his right knee pretty good toward the end of their match. So, his availability to face No. 1 Luke Lilledahl is in question. And, the same goes for No. 1 Brandon Cannon. He has missed the Buckeyes last five matches with an unspecified knee injury. Whether or not he will be ready to return to the mat Friday to take on standout Penn State freshman PJ Duke is not clear to start the week.

Penn State-Ohio State starts at 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Big Ten Network will televise it live.