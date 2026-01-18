Penn State wrestling seeks 80th staright dual meet win today at Northwestern

Penn State can (and, frankly, we could probably already write will) extend its record-setting winning streak to 80 today at Northwestern. They are massive favorites for a 3 p.m. ET meeting with the Wildcats on BTN+. If longtime and legendary Lions coach Cael Sanderson had his way, however, you wouldn’t be reading these words about one of the NCAA’s most impressive accomplishments, and no one would be talking about it.

The No. 1 and now 8-0 Nittany Lions entered the 2025-2026 season fully aware that history was within their reach. By winning all of their non-conference matches, Sanderson’s side would close out the 2025 portion of the year by surpassing Oklahoma State’s previous NCAA Division I-leading mark of 76 consecutive dual meet victories. That is exactly what happened. And it came without much of a sweat.

Over the team’s first six matches, they outscored their foes 252-16 while racking up three shutouts, including a pair at the College Wrestling Duals in late December on the day history was made. Penn State’s wins there were Nos. 76 and 77 in the streak, which moved them by the Cowboys. But, in typical Nittany Lion fashion, the accomplishment was marked by a team photo on the mat, staged by the Duals’ organizers and nothing more. Penn State’s social media accounts did not acknowledge the record. Nor did the program’s press release mention setting a new NCAA milestone. And that’s exactly how Sanderson prefers it, even if he did later offer some perspective on what it means to take down a record that stood for 75 years.

“That’s a pretty cool thing,” Sanderson told reporters in early January. “I’m really excited for Penn State to have that now. It’s something that should mean a lot to the program and our alumni and the kids. I mean, maybe it’ll stand for another 75 years; maybe it’ll stand five years. Who knows?

“That’s what makes sports fun and exciting, but our job is just to show up and be the best we can be on competition day and help each individual do the same thing, and everything else will be fine.”

That is all Sanderson wanted to say on the matter. He did not have much more to say on the topic earlier this month after his team set the all-time NCAA consecutive dual meets winning streak record, regardless of classification, by shutting out Rutgers 46-0 in early January to break a tie at 77 with St. Cloud State’s for the longest NCAA run ever. But, one of his youngest wrestlers did.

“It’s definitely pretty cool,” star 157-pound freshman PJ Duke said after helping his team make history with a win against the Scarlet Knights. “I mean, I walked into the record, obviously, this is my freshman year, so I wasn’t a part of all the stuff prior, but it’s just an amazing feeling to be a part of such a great and such a cool thing. And I think it’s just, I don’t even have words to describe how grateful I am to be a part of the team. And it’s just super cool that records come along with that stuff, but I’m just grateful.”

Now that it has set every NCAA record imaginable in this area, Penn State is chasing the longest-ever college wrestling winning streak. That mark is held by NAIA school Grand View, which won 162 matches between 2011 and 2024. The Lions can get nearly halfway to it today in Evanston.