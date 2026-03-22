Penn State wrestling sets new team points record at the 2026 NCAA Championships; here's their final total

CLEVELAND — Penn State wrestling set a new high bar for points at an NCAA Wrestling Championships in 2026. The Nittany Lions, who clinched the team title during the medal round on Saturday morning, finished this year’s three-day national tournament with 181.5 points. That beat their previous record-setting 177 points from last year’s championships.

Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team finishes the tournament with four national champions: Mitchell Mesenbrink (165 pounds), Levi Haines (174), Josh Barr (184), and Luke Lilledahl (125).

Rocco Welsh and Shayne Van Ness were second at 184 and 149 pounds, respectively. Freshman PJ Duke was third at 157, and classmate Marcus Blaze fourth at 133, and Braeden Davis and Cole Mirasola finished off the podium at 141 and 285 pounds, respectively.

You can read a full finals recap by clicking here. And you can see the result of every Penn State match that helped create the record-setting total below.

Full Penn State results from the NCAA Championships

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

R1: Won by major decision over No. 32 Mack Mauger of Missouri, 11-2

R2: Won by decision over No. 17 Jett Strickenberger of West Virginia, 4-2

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa, 2-1 (TB2)

SF: Won by decision over No. 5 Troy Spratley of Oklahoma State, 8-3

F: Won by decision over No. 10 Marc-Anthony McGowan of Princeton, 2-1

Lilledahl finishes first

133 pounds: No. 3 Marcus Blaze, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 30 Gabe Whisenhunt of Oregon State, 17-2 (5:30)

R2: Won by technical fall over No. 19 Gage Walker of Missouri, 17-2 (6:10)

QF: Won by decision over No 6 Draya Ayala of Iowa, 5-3

SF: Lost to No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State, 2-2 (TB2)

Consy SF: Won by technical fall over No. 15 Tyler Knox of Stanford, 20-4 (5:45)

Third place match: Lost by decision to No. 4 Aaron Seidel of Virginia Tech, 5-0

Blaze finishes fourth

141 pounds: No. 14 Braeden Davis, Penn State

R1: Won by decision over No. 19 Haiden Drury of Utah Valley, 2-0

R2: Lost by decision to No. 3 Brock Hardy of Nebraska, 9-2

Consolation round 2: vs. Won by decision over No. 29 Jordan Titus of West Virginia, 10-6

Consolation round 3: Lost by decision to No. 11 CJ Composoto of Penn, 5-2

Davis’ tournament is over.

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Austin McBurney of Brown, 19-4 (5:34)

R2: Won by fall over No. 16 Jacob Frost of Iowa State, 2:23

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Casey Sweiderski of Oklahoma State, 5-2 (SV)

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 20 Chance Lamer of Nebraska, 22-1 (5:21)

F: Lost to No. 10 Aden Valencia of Stanford by decision, 8-5 (SV)

Van Ness finishes second.

157 pounds: No. 1 PJ Duke, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Yannis Charles of Morgan State, 1:56

R2: Won by fall over No. 17 Luke Mechler of Wisconsin, 1:38

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 21-5 (5:23)

SF: Lost to No. 5 Lance Robideau of Oklahoma State, 3-1 (TB2)

Consolation semifinal: Won by decision over No. 7 Kannon Webster of Illinois, 7-3

Third place match: Won by technical fall over No. 8 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 20-4 (6:37)

Duke finishes third.

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Cody Walsh of Drexel, 21-5 (4:45)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 16 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State, 12-0

QF: Won by decision over No. 9 Bryce Hepner of North Carolina, 6-0

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 12 Cesar Alvan of Cornell, 15-0 (4:11)

F: Won by technical fall over No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa, 20-4 (5:12)

Mesenbrink finishes first

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 1:33

R2: Won by technical fall over No. 16 Nick Fine of Columbia, 21-5 (5:26)

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 9 Beau Mantanona of Michigan, 18-3 (7:00)

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 5 Patrick Kennedy of Iowa, 18-3 (7:00)

F: Won by decision over No. 3 Christopher Minto of Nebraska, 2-1

Haines finishes first

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, PSU

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 33 Grant O’Dell of Bellarmine, 19-4 (6:29)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 16 Rylan Rogers of Lehigh, 13-4

QF: Won by injury default over No. 8 Silas Allred of Nebraska

SF: Won by decision over No. 5 Brock Mantanona of Michigan, 4-3

F: Lost by decision to No. 3 Max McEnelly of Minnesota, 4-3

Welsh finishes second

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, Penn State

R1: Won by technical fall over No. 32 Blake Schaffer of Kent State, 20-4 (5:43)

R2: Won by major decision over No. 17 Dillon Bechtold of Bucknell, 11-3

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 9 Angelo Posada, Stanford, 19-3 (4:50)

SF: Won by major decision over No. 5 Joey Novak of Wyoming, 14-3

F: Won by decision over No. 7 Cody Merrill, Oklahoma State, 6-3

Barr finishes first

285 pounds: No. 9 Cole Mirasola, PSU

R1: Won by decision over No. 24 Connor Barket of Duke, 13-7

R2: Lost to. No. 8 Ben Kueter of Iowa, 4-0

Consolation round two: Won by technical fall over No. 23 Stephan Monchery of Appalachian State, 18-3 (6:03)

Consolation round three: Lost by decision to No. 18 Christian Carroll of Wyoming, 9-6

Mirasola’s tournament is over.