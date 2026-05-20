Penn State wrestling shines in new International rankings from FLO; where are Luke Lilledahl, Levi Haines, and others?

Penn State wrestlers past, current, and present received good news this week in FLO’s first International rankings for 2026. The outlet’s Jon Kozak released his updated International rankings on Monday. The big takeaway from those is that Penn State junior Luke Lilledahl is now No. 1 at 57 kilograms. He overtook fellow American Spencer Lee, who he beat at the US Open in April, and also the reigning World champ Chongsong Han, who is now No. 6. Lee is second now. And, former Nittany Lion Roman Bravo-Young is No. 3.

Lilledahl and Lee will battle for a spot on the senior Team USA at Final X. The winner is likely to cement themselves in the top spot internationally as well, entering Worlds. Those are Oct. 24 – Nov. 1.

“Along with winning the US Open by defeating Spencer Lee, Luke Lilledahl has victories over this year’s European and Asian Champions,” Kozak wrote on Twitter.

Penn State alum Levi Haines is also on the move. He is now No. 1 at 79 kilograms. Previously, in Oct. 2025, the Nittany Lion was No. 2 behind Georgios Kougioumtsidis of Greece. He is no longer in the rankings.

Here is where other Penn State connections are in FLO’s first international rankings for 2026:

Pound for pound:

Kyle Snyder — No. 9



Kyle Dake — No. 17



57 kilograms

Luke Lilledahl — No. 1

61 kilograms

Marcus Blaze — No. 7

70 kilograms

Zain Retherford — No. 6

74 kilograms

Jayden James — No. 19

Joe Sealey — No. 20

79 kilograms

Levi Haines — No. 1

86 kilograms

Kyle Dake — No. 5

92 kilograms

Josh Barr — No. 17

97 kilograms

Kyler Snyder — No. 3

125 kilograms

Greg Kerkvliet — No. 15

The full rankings are here. And the rest of today’s newsstand is below.

Penn State headlines of the day

Once a high Pirates draft pick, Lonnie White Jr. is finally out of Greensboro. What comes next?: Beazley, Post-Gazette



Inside Penn State’s 2026 schedule through anonymous Big Ten coach evaluations: Bauer, BWI



2026 Big Ten Next Wave: Hidden breakout stars from Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State & more: Carr, BWI



New Penn State pick logged in Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine: Snyder, BWI



Where does Penn State stand with Pennsylvania’s 2028 Rivals300 prospects?: Snyder, BWI



Anonymous Big Ten coach on Penn State’s retooled 2026 roster: ‘I thought they did really well with their personnel’: Pickel, BWI



One thing we learned, and one big question left, for the Penn State defensive tackles exiting spring: Pickel, BWI

Quote of the day

“I don’t necessarily know that they’re gonna be immediately good in Year 1. But I thought the three big guys who followed (former defensive coordinator) Jim Knowles to Tennessee went for way more money than I would’ve paid them if I were Penn State.

“I thought they made a couple of really good adds. I also thought they kept a couple of really good players that could’ve left, like (linebacker) Tony Rojas. That’s a really good player that probably could’ve gone anywhere for a lot more money than what he got at Penn State.”

An anonymous Big Ten coach to Athlon Sports on PSU in 2026.