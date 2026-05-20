Penn State wrestling shines in new International rankings from FLO; where are Luke Lilledahl, Levi Haines, and others?
Penn State wrestlers past, current, and present received good news this week in FLO’s first International rankings for 2026. The outlet’s Jon Kozak released his updated International rankings on Monday. The big takeaway from those is that Penn State junior Luke Lilledahl is now No. 1 at 57 kilograms. He overtook fellow American Spencer Lee, who he beat at the US Open in April, and also the reigning World champ Chongsong Han, who is now No. 6. Lee is second now. And, former Nittany Lion Roman Bravo-Young is No. 3.
Lilledahl and Lee will battle for a spot on the senior Team USA at Final X. The winner is likely to cement themselves in the top spot internationally as well, entering Worlds. Those are Oct. 24 – Nov. 1.
“Along with winning the US Open by defeating Spencer Lee, Luke Lilledahl has victories over this year’s European and Asian Champions,” Kozak wrote on Twitter.
Penn State alum Levi Haines is also on the move. He is now No. 1 at 79 kilograms. Previously, in Oct. 2025, the Nittany Lion was No. 2 behind Georgios Kougioumtsidis of Greece. He is no longer in the rankings.
Here is where other Penn State connections are in FLO’s first international rankings for 2026:
Pound for pound:
Kyle Snyder — No. 9
Kyle Dake — No. 17
57 kilograms
- 1Trending
New RPM
Logged for PSU
- 2
Spring questions
For the DL
- 3New
Coach quotes
Anonymous assistants on PSU
- 4
Jamir Dean
Gets 4th star
- 5Hot
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Luke Lilledahl — No. 1
61 kilograms
Marcus Blaze — No. 7
70 kilograms
Zain Retherford — No. 6
74 kilograms
Jayden James — No. 19
Joe Sealey — No. 20
79 kilograms
Levi Haines — No. 1
86 kilograms
Kyle Dake — No. 5
92 kilograms
Josh Barr — No. 17
97 kilograms
Kyler Snyder — No. 3
125 kilograms
Greg Kerkvliet — No. 15
The full rankings are here. And the rest of today’s newsstand is below.
Penn State headlines of the day
Once a high Pirates draft pick, Lonnie White Jr. is finally out of Greensboro. What comes next?: Beazley, Post-Gazette
Inside Penn State’s 2026 schedule through anonymous Big Ten coach evaluations: Bauer, BWI
2026 Big Ten Next Wave: Hidden breakout stars from Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State & more: Carr, BWI
New Penn State pick logged in Rivals Recruiting Prediction Machine: Snyder, BWI
Where does Penn State stand with Pennsylvania’s 2028 Rivals300 prospects?: Snyder, BWI
Anonymous Big Ten coach on Penn State’s retooled 2026 roster: ‘I thought they did really well with their personnel’: Pickel, BWI
One thing we learned, and one big question left, for the Penn State defensive tackles exiting spring: Pickel, BWI
Quote of the day
“I don’t necessarily know that they’re gonna be immediately good in Year 1. But I thought the three big guys who followed (former defensive coordinator) Jim Knowles to Tennessee went for way more money than I would’ve paid them if I were Penn State.
“I thought they made a couple of really good adds. I also thought they kept a couple of really good players that could’ve left, like (linebacker) Tony Rojas. That’s a really good player that probably could’ve gone anywhere for a lot more money than what he got at Penn State.”