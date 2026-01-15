Penn State wrestling show: Previewing the Lions' trip to Iowa, Northwestern, this weekend

Following a slight hiatus due to the team being off and then the college football transfer portal window, th Blue-White Illustrated Penn State wrestling show is back to preview the Lions’ first double dual weekend of the 2025-2026 regular season. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team is already the NCAA leader in all-time consecutive dual meet wins with 78 and counting. Will they hit 80 this weekend and continue their quest to pass NAIA school Grand View for the longest streak in college wrestling history with 117?

Host Thomas Frank Carr and Greg Pickel eventually get into that conversation. First, though, the pair review the start of the Big Ten season and what we’ve learned so far. The highlights of that conversation include new records, a new starter, and that the freshmen are doing just fine so far. Most of the talk centers on junior Braeden Davis taking over for classmate Aaron Nagao, who is now hurt and out for the season, at 141 pounds.

“We love Aaron,” Lions coach Cael Sanderson said on Wednesday. “Like I said, as good as humans get, and will be a great success in whatever he does. You know, has had some setbacks, obviously, with that shoulder, and that’s a tough one to come back from, but he’s kind of got to restart that process again.

“The discussions with [Davis] redshirting were, it’s just the reality of what Aaron was coming back from,” Sanderson said. “It’s just an uphill battle. Shoulders are really challenging in our sport. It’s a complicated, obviously, joint in the positions you get put in in wrestling. But if anyone could do it, it was Aaron. So we wanted to give him the best support and opportunity we could give him. But I think Braeden, obviously, from the beginning, he was aware just [to] be ready to go. Shoulders and just tough injuries to come back from.”

From there, Carr and Pickel dive into the weekend. Could Penn State earn two shutouts? That is unlikely. But a pair of victories seems almost a certainty. What are the top bouts to watch for, first on Friday night and then on Sunday? The show ends with a discussion about that and what lies ahead for Penn State wrestling for the remainder of the year.

