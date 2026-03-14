Penn State wrestling signee Elijah Brown is ready to join the Lions, talks Pitt decommit, and more: 'I'm just excited'

Penn State wrestling Class of 2026 signee Elijah Brown could only smile as he talked about taking the next step in his wrestling journey after winning his second straight PIAA Class 3A 215-pound title last weekend at the Giant Center in Hershey. The Belle Vernon standout, who compiled a record of 173-20 as a recruit, including a 94-2 mark over the last two seasons, was wearing a blue shirt with a Nittany Lion logo on it after beating Garnet Valley senior Paxton Hunt 1-0 to win gold. The next time he takes the mat, in all likelihood, it will be in State College once he finishes his senior year. And, he could not be happier about that fact.

“I’m super excited,” Brown told BWI. “This was a great way to end the season and my [high school] career. And I’m just so excited for Penn State and everything that comes with that.”

Brown, who projects as a heavyweight in college, was once committed to Pitt. However, he backed away from that pledge in October before signing with head coach Cael Sanderson’s program in mid-November.

“I think as the days went on, weeks went on, I just started to have higher aspirations and higher goals,” Brown said. “And I was just kind of thinking, if I want to be the best, I have to go where the best wrestlers are. So that automatically put Penn State at the top of my list.

“Once I decommitted, they kind of reached out. And I figured it was kind of just a no-brainer to get up there. I love the staff. I love just everything about it. I’m just super excited to go up there.”

Brown is currently tipping the scales right around 215 pounds. He looks to have the perfect frame to add weight to once at the college level. He envisions one day being somewhere in the 240-250-pound range, which will take time.

Fortunately, he and Penn State have it, as current starting heavyweight Cole Mirasola is only a redshirt freshman.

“I think just getting bigger and then just being in that room you get so much better,” Brown said while looking ahead to his time at Penn State. “You have more Olympic champs than you can count, really. So I think just being in that atmosphere, maybe not even wrestling those guys, but you know, just their mentality, and what they bring to the sport, it kind of elevates everyone around them.”

Brown will enroll at Penn State to officially join the Nittany Lions wrestling program later this year.