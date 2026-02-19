Penn State wrestling superlatives: Best highlights, top wrestlers, and a bold prediction with one match to go

Penn State wrestling is gearing up for its final match of the year. The No. 1 Nittany Lions are already the Big Ten dual meet champions. They close out the regular season against Princeton on Friday at 7 p.m. ET (B1G+). Before that, BWI is handing out some superlatives from the season so far.

Three stars for Penn State wrestling

Mitchell Mesenbrink | Jr.

Mesenbrink leads our list for the second month in a row. The Penn State 165-pound standout is now 19-0 on the year, and one of just two college wrestlers (the other is teammate Josh Barr) who have won every one of their matches by bonus points (i.e. a major decision, technical fall, fall, or forfeit). Since our last edition went to press, Mesenbrink earned an 11-2 major decision over No. 3 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa and took out Nebraska’s LJ Arajuo by technical fall, 20-5, in 7:00. He continues to be the leader for the Hodge Trophy, which goes annually to the nation’s best wrestler. He is also the leader in the NCAA’s dominance metric.

Josh Barr | R-So.

Barr has been on a tear ever since making his season debut following an October rib injury in late December. The Penn State 197-pound starter is now 15-0 on the season. He is second only to Mesenbrink in the most dominant standings and has four falls and seven technical falls. Barr’s most impressive Big Ten wins to date include a major decision over No. 9 Camden McDanel of Nebraska and also a top 20 triumph over Maryland’s Branson John. The Nittany Lion also beat Little Rock’s Stephen Little by major decision, 9-1, during non-conference action.

Marcus Blaze | Fr.

This was a brutal decision to make between 133-pound freshman Blaze, 125-pound sophomore Luke Lilledahl, 149-pound junior Shayne Van Ness, 157-pound freshman PJ Duke, and 174-pound senior Levi Haines, among others. But we go with Blaze, who is No. 4 in his weight class, for finding a way to score a 3-2 triumph over No. 2 Ben Davino of Ohio State when the two wrestled at the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 16. The Ohio native is now 18-0 on the year, including four falls, and is ninth in the aforementioned NCAA dominance rankings.

Key moment

There are, obviously, too many to pick up. Blaze’s reversal would be a logical pick. So, too, would be PJ Duke’s third period effort to come back and beat Michigan’s Cam Catrabone on the road. Our pick, though, is Lilledahl’s effort in sudden victory over No. 2 Nic Bouzakis. With the bout tied at one (each wrestler had an escape) after seven minutes, Lilledahl shot low on a single early in the two-minute overtime period and took control of the Buckeye to score a 4-1 victory and cement his spot as the No. 1 wrestler at 125 pounds.

Best highlight

It’d be easy to pick heavyweight redshirt freshman Cole Miarsola’s takedown to score an upset over No. 3 Nick Feldman of Ohio State, 4-1, in sudden victory in mid-February. But, we can’t stop thinking about Shayne Van Ness’ absurd comeback win over No. 4 Carter Young during a January dual meet between Penn State and Maryland. The Nittany Lion found himself in an uncharacteristic 7-1 hole after the opening three minutes. However, he would not trail for long. Van Ness quickly escaped before shooting and scoring a takedown to pull within 7-5. From there, ‘SVN’ scored three quick takedowns to lead 17-11 after two periods. Van Ness continued to pour on the offense in the third, ultimately winning the match by technical fall, 31-15, in 6:41. It was a stunning and impressive performance, and will likely be the comeback win of the year.

Bold Penn State wrestling prediction

Penn State enters the postseason with six wrestlers ranked No. 1 in their weight class. The Lions also have two other wrestlers ranked inside the top five. We’re predicting that the Lions will end up with six NCAA champions before all is said and done. Sanderson always has his group ready to go at nationals, and this will be one of their most impressive performances yet.