Penn State wrestling updates: Grey Burnett wins Pan-Am gold; Masa Ono is set to take the mat, and Fargo kicks off

Penn State wrestling connections continue to win medals and compete for more as the freestyle season continues worldwide. The latest champion is Class of 2027 commit Grey Burnett. The Perrysburg, Ohio native won U20 Pan-American gold on Friday in the 57-kilogram (125.6 pounds) men’s freestyle division. Burnett did not surrender a point and outscored his opponents 41-0 during a 4-0 day.

In the title match, the future Nittany Lion beat Central Michigan Class of 2026 signee Nate Lyttle, who took the mat for Puerto Rico, 10-0 in just 1:15. The longest Burnett spent on the mat for a single match was 1:23. And, half of his victories came in less than a minute.

The victory marks Burnett’s first age group gold medal. It is his second medal overall after finishing third at the U17 World Championships in 2025. He also won the Golden Boot as the most outstanding wrestler of the tournament.

Team USA ran away with the U20 Pan-American Championships men’s freestyle team title. It won gold in all 10 weight classes, earning a total of 250 points. Canada finished second with 151.

Burnett will next compete for his country at the 2026 U17 World Championships. Those are in Baku, Azerbaijan on July 27-August 2.

Ono entered for All Japan Corporate Wrestling Championships

Credit to BWI member nerfstate for sniffing this one out. Former Japan World champ and current Penn State wrestler Masa Ono is set to compete today in the 73rd All Japan Corporate Wrestling Championships. He is entered under the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club banner in the 61-kilogram (134.4 pounds) bracket. This freestyle event starts Friday night. Ono has not competed since joining Penn State before the 2025-2026 season due to a kidney issue. He previously told United World Wrestling in an interview, though, that he was aiming to get back on the mat soon. The time to do so appears to be now.

Penn State connections set to compete at Fargo

The 2026 U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals — which is better known as Fargo Nationals, or simply Fargo — kick off today in North Dakota. There are two freestyle age groups. Juniors is for those aged 16 to 19. There is a U16 tournament, known as Cadet Nationals, as well.

Penn State Class of 2027 commit Clinton Shepherd of Crown Point, Indiana, is the favorite to win the 150-pound Juniors Nationals division. He seeks his first Fargo Juniors freestyle title after finishing second to star Virginia Tech signee Bo Bassett in last year’s 144-pound finals. Shepherd won a Cadets title at 132 pounds back in 2024.

The name for Penn State fans to know in the 16U/Cadets tournament is Teag Sanderson. A Class of 2028 recruit and son of Lions coach Cael Sanderson, Teag will wrestle in the 175-pound weight class at Fargo. He is fresh off a third-place finish in the 172-pound bracket at the PIAA Class 3A Championships back in March.

You can follow updates as Fargo progresses on BWI’s The Wrestling Room forum by clicking here.

The NLWC is ready for RAF

Last but not least on our first Penn State wrestling offseason update of July is this weekend’s Real American Freestyle wrestling card. It will take place in Tbilisi, Georgia, on Saturday. The 12-match card starts at 12 p.m. ET. More information, including streaming options, can be found here.

The co-main event features NLWC member Kyle Snyder in a 215-pound title match opposite two-time Olympic gold medalist Abdulrashid Sadulaev of Russia. Snyder beat him at Worlds in 2017, but Sadulaev has won their last three matches, including one for gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Other matches with NLWC connections include Kyle Dake vs. Vladimeri Gamkrelidze for the 190-pound title, Ernazar Akmataliev vs. Zain Retherford at 135 pounds, and Geno Petriashvili vs. Jake Varner at 285 pounds.