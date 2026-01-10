Penn State wrestling will go with Braeden Davis at 141 with Aaron Nagao now out

Penn State wrestling is making a starting lineup change at 141 pounds for the rest of the season. Junior Braeden Davis is taking over for classmate Aaron Nagao due to the latter’s injury. He is in the starting lineup for today’s matchup with Rutgers.

Both wrestlers moved up from 133 pounds this past offseason after Davis took home All-American honors last winter while Nagao redshirted. The two were set to reverse roles for the entire 2025-2026 season. However, Nagao suffered an injury at the Army Black Knight Invitational in late November. After sitting out through the rest of 2025, Nagao returned at the Southern Scuffle last weekend. He made it through one match, a decision win, before needing to medically forfeit his remaining matches at the tournament.

“He just wanted to get back on the mat and see how he would feel, and that was kind of the idea,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said of Nagao competing at the Scuffle on Wednesday, per Black Shoe Diaries. “Obviously, things didn’t go as we kind of hoped for him.

“Aaron’s a best-in-class kind of human being. But, yeah, we’re not 100 percent sure there yet. But we should know shortly.”

How Penn State will bring Davis off the redshirt is not clear. He could go right into dual meet action Saturday afternoon when Rutgers visits Rec Hall. Or, the Lions could send him to an open tournament, like they did last weekend when he won the Kauffman Memorial at Edinboro, to up his mat count.

“Davis has kind of been on standby, and he competed last week [winning the Kauffman Open at Edinboro]. So that’s obviously, definitely an option we have,” Sanderson said.

Penn State hosts the Scarlet Knights at 4 p.m. ET at Rec Hall on Jan. 10. Big Ten Network will televise the match live.

“We love we love competing,” Sanderson said. “Obviously, start with Rutgers this week. I mean, it’s always a great match. I mean, they’re obviously a great staff, a lot of great wrestlers, a lot of talent. We’re excited to get going. And the Big Ten schedule is always a lot of fun. I mean, we’ve got a lot of Friday-Sunday type events, where you get a good couple of matches on a weekend with some of the best programs in the country. We’re excited to compete. We’re ready to go. Looking forward to Saturday.”