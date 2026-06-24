Penn State's Ben Brahmer, Marcus Neal earn preseason All-America recognition from Athlon Sports

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell brought a handful of All-Big 12 performers with him when he made the move from Iowa State this offseason. Some of the best players on a Cyclones team that battled through injuries last season, their additions were critical to a Nittany Lions roster that had undergone significant turnover.

Long understood by Campbell and his staff as outstanding players in their own right, the preseason buildup to the start of the 2026 campaign has offered further validation of that belief.

Wednesday morning, tight end Ben Brahmer and safety Marcus Neal were both named fourth-team selections to Athlon Sports’ All-America teams. A senior and junior, respectively, and both transfers from Iowa State, they are the lone Penn State players to earn national preseason recognition from the publication.

Brahmer surges into summer workouts

Coming off his most productive season as a Cyclone, catching 37 passes for 446 yards and six touchdowns, Brahmer took advantage of unfamiliar circumstances this winter.

Having endured an injury-shortened 2024 season that impacted his preparation for 2025, Brahmer was commended by Campbell for his work leading up to and throughout this year’s spring practices.

“Ben is full go. Ben has had a really good spring. Honestly, this is the first offseason that Ben has truly had during his collegiate career,” said Campbell. “And I think you see it. He’s almost 258 right now in terms of body weight. He’s as strong and physical as he’s been. And I really thought, so far, he’s had a tremendous spring.

“As a mover, as a point-of-attack football player, some areas where we were really trying to hone in on, I think he’s made great strides.”

In a tight end room bursting with optimism, Brahmer’s contributions, paired with fellow Iowa State transfers Gabe Burkle and Cooper Alexander, plus Penn State holdovers Andrew Rappleyea and walk-on Finn Furmanek, have the Nittany Lions anticipating the position becoming a featured piece of Taylor Mouser’s offense this season.

“When you have great tight ends, you’re usually great – not only offensively, but you also have the ability to be great on special teams – because those roles, those body types, they can do a lot of things for you to be successful,” Campbell said this spring. “So we’ll work really hard to continue that lineage of success here. That’s something that we believe in, all the way back to our days at Toledo.”

Neal steps into featured role among Penn State safeties

Throughout his time with the Nittany Lions, Campbell has been effusive in his praise for Neal.

Last season, the true sophomore finished with 77 tackles for the Cyclones. He filled out the stat sheet with more than stops, adding a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, three passes defended, and two interceptions.

Now receiving preseason All-America recognition from Athlon, Neal’s presence with the Nittany Lions serves as an anchor for what new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn can utilize within a deep secondary.

“Marcus Neal, I don’t know if there was a better defensive player in the Big 12 last year,” said Campbell. “I think what he brings to the table, his physicality, his toughness, his ability to play sideline to sideline.

“(He was) one of the best players in the Big 12 over the last year and a half. We asked him to play almost hybrid mike linebacker from the safety position to being the half safety. He’s a great blitzer and gives you a lot of different flexibility.”

Penn State opens its season in 73 days when it hosts Marshall at Beaver Stadium on Sept. 5. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

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