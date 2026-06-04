Penn State's Biggest Recruiting Weekend of 2026 | Official Visit Preview & Camp Recap

The Penn State football team faces one of its most critical weekends in recruiting on the 2026 calendar. The team hosts all of its committed prospects, plus six uncommitted players, many of whom represent the top of their positional boards. Can the team secure a number of these players? Join the BWI Live Recruiting Show today at 10 a.m. to discuss that, plus recap the team’s first recruiting camp of the summer from Wednesday afternoon. We’ll also be taking your questions and comments live on the show!

Join us live at 10 a.m. to discuss all of that and more! Subscribe right now to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications so you don’t miss any of the upcoming recruiting news. When players commit, you’ll be the first to know with our committed video breakdowns.

Penn State camp recap

Penn State Matt Campbell and his staff put on their first prospect camp as the new faces of the program on Wednesday afternoon. Roughly 150 players attended the Wednesday afternoon event inside the confines of The Lasch Football Complex. Blue White Illustrated was there and we’ll discuss what we saw and heard during the two and a half our practice event.

Which players earned Penn State offers? Who stood out? We’ll discuss the fallout of the camp and which players caught our attention. We’ll also discuss the importance of these prospect camps in June for the new staff’s holistic integration into the regional recruiting scene. Can these camps give the team a leg up in the regional recruiting efforts? This cycle is the first chance for the current staff to build relationships with players for the next several classes and establish long-term contact before their decisions come up in their senior seasons.

Official visit preview

Next, we’ll discuss the upcoming weekend for Penn State’s 2027 recruiting efforts. We’ll primarily focus on the six uncommitted players who are coming to campus this weekend. Wide receivers Khalil Taylor and Deshawn Hall, linebackers Case Alexander and Tyson Washington, defensive end Ifeanyi Emedobi, and safety Caleb Cooper travel to Happy Valley this weekend for their visits.

We’ll discuss the priorities, recruiting stories, and likelihoods of these Penn State targets committing to the program this weekend. Join us to learn which players will round out the team’s 20-plus person class and which prospects are less likely to sign.

We’ve discussed it already this week, but we’ll also recap the situation of several players who visited other schools last weekend. What’s the status with those players? Join the show to find out.