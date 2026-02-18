Penn State’s DT Battle: Experience or Upside | BWI Live

The Penn State Nittany Lions Football team is busy building its team chemistry during the true offseason of February. The team is preparing for the grind of the season, which starts in March with spring camp. Today, we’re previewing spring camp and the battles that will set the table for the coming year. Join the BWI Live Show as we break down the Penn State defensive tackle position and preview the camp battle for snaps at the heart of new Penn State defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn’s defense. We’ll also discuss the latest Penn State recruiting news, plus discuss the team’s upside on defense.

Penn State gets good recruiting news

First, we’ll start today’s show by discussing the latest news on the recruiting front. One of Penn State’s top recruiting targets, quarterback Peter Bourque, decommitted from Michigan this week. Does Penn State have a shot with the coveted four-star passer from the Northeast? We’ll discuss the recruiting movement, which is one of the first big positive events for the new Penn State staff.

Next, we’ll get into our main topic for today’s show. We’re previewing one of the team’s most interesting camp position battles. We’ll take a look at the defensive tackle battle that will determine the personality and complexity of the team’s front under Lynn. Next, we’ll take you through the players who have the advantage on the starting spots to begin the year and the group of defensive tackles who can challenge them for snaps this spring. We’ll outline the player categories, how they fit together, and what we can reasonably expect from this group in 2026.

Finally, we’ll discuss the position’s overall strengths and areas it needs to prove or improve this offseason.

Star Power? Defensive examination

One criticism of the Penn State roster is that it lacks obvious star power or difference-makers on either side of the ball. Today, we’ll count down the top three defenders we think have the potential to make a star turn in Lynn’s defense. Who could be the focal point, racking up stats this fall? Which players have the most physical potential and upside? Reporter Greg Pickel will name his top three players with star potential.

Next, we’ll discuss Pickel’s Best Bets for the week. Finally, we’ll wrap up with a preview of the Penn State Wrestling team’s Senior Day bout against Princeton to end the 2025-2026 regular season. The team wrapped up its Big Ten regular season championship by destroying Ohio State at the BJC last Friday. We’re discussing the juggernaut on today’s show because we will not have a Wrestling Show on Thursday.