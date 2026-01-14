Penn State’s Final Portal Checklist: What’s Left as the Window Closes

The Penn State football team has nearly completed the marathon-level sprint of team building in the first two months under first-year head coach Matt Campbell. The transfer portal officially closes on Friday afternoon and the team is nearly done adding players to its roster for the coming 2026 season. On today’s BWI Live Show, we’ll discuss the work the team has left to do on its current roster, with unannounced players, and final touches from the portal. We’ll also discuss the latest news and information about the team to start today’s show.

We’ll start today’s show with the latest Penn State football news and information from the last 24 hours. The team officially welcomed running backs coach Savion Huggins on Tuesday evening. Huggins was the final on-field coach the team needed to replace as part of the roster transition that happened after Campbell took over this December. The team also added a new analyst to the roster, which reporter Greg Pickel will detail for fans to start the show. Of course, today’s show is about the portal closing, so we’ll detail exactly how much time is left for Penn State to make moves and add the finishing touches to its roster before the window closes.

Portal needs and retention wins left to address

The team still has over a dozen players who have not made any announcements about their intentions via the transfer portal. At this stage, it’s safer to assume they’re staying than not, but anything can happen. We’ll detail the top wins from the undeclared group that would benefit the program the most if they are on the roster as of next Monday.

Which positions and players make the most sense? We’ll give ours on the show, and fans are free to give their thoughts in the live chat.

Next, we’ll talk about the team’s remaining needs in the trasnfer portal. While there are plenty of areas where the team can sharpen its roster, we’ll pick out three spots that the team can still address in the portal.

Best bets and rule changes

Finally, we’ll end the show with our weekly best bets segment. Which teams and games is Pickel interested in this week? Join the show to findout what mix of teams, leagues and games he has on his plate for this week.

Lastly, we’ll discuss the latest news from the AFCA convention and the rule changes that coaches want to implement in the sport for the coming year. How can the redshirt rule change this offseason? We’ll discuss the future of the sport and where eligibility standards are heading.