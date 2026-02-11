Penn State’s First Spring Position Battle Is Already Heating Up

The Penn State football team is in the middle of winter conditioning, with spring football just around the corner. Early camp battle lines are already forming at positions where Penn State has blended players from the transfer portal and the former Nittany Lions roster. Today, we begin our preview of those spring battles and the players who could make a move early in the year as the staff tries to form its identity. We’ll discuss that, plus the latest news about Penn State players in the NFL Draft. The NFL combine is later this month, and the team will likely send a large contingent of players to Indianapolis.

We'll discuss those topics, plus whatever is on your mind!

Draft bowl season is over, and now former Penn State players are gearing up for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis later this month. Where do the top former Nittany Lions starters stand in the mock draft process right now? Reporter Greg Pickel has a recap of the latest projections for the team’s top players. We’ll also discuss which players can be sleepers who go on to great success at the next level for the team’s 2026 prospects.

Penn State Spring Camp Preview

Of course, the next biggest event on the Penn State football calendar is the start of spring practice next month. Today, we’ll start a series previewing the team’s spring camp battles. Today’s focus will be on the running back position. We’ll discuss the top players at the position, what they bring to the table, and what Penn State needs to develop from the position this offseason to have the best room possible in the fall. Will Carson Hansen be the undisputed lead back? Or can James Peoples and Quinton Martin push for time?

D-Line diversification

Finally, we’ll get into Pickel’s article about the new setup on the Penn State defensive line from earlier this week. The team hired two full-time defensive line coaches this offseason, with Ikaika Malloe coaching the defensive tackles and Christian Smith coaching the defensive ends. We’ll discuss what we learned about those individuals and what head coach Matt Campbell said about why he wanted two full-time coaches for his team.

Next, we'll discuss any clues that Pickel has found about the receiver coach timeline. Penn State needs to hire a new coach for its pass catchers before the start of spring football next month.