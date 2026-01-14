Penn State's Ki-Jana Carter elected to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter is already a legend in Happy Valley, and now the 1994 Heisman Trophy runner-up will be immortalized among college football’s all-time greats. On Wednesday, Carter was announced as one of the newest members of the College Football Hall of Fame. He’ll enter officially as a part of the Class of 2026 on Dec. 8.

The Nittany Lions will also honor Carter at a game this fall, per a release from Penn State athletics. He’s the 28th player or coach from the Nittany Lions selected to the Hall of Fame.

“To be named a College Football Hall of Famer is truly humbling,” Carter said via a news release. “Penn State shaped me as a player and as a man, and I share this recognition with my coaches, teammates, and everyone who believed in me along the way. I was fortunate to be part of a special program, surrounded by great teammates who pushed me every day. This honor belongs to all of us who wore the uniform with pride. I am forever grateful to Penn State for the opportunity and the memories that will last a lifetime.”

A key component of Penn State’s 1994 offense – widely considered one of the best in college football history – Carter was a unanimous All-American selection as a tailback for the undefeated No. 2 Nittany Lions. That year, he ran for 1,539 yards and ranked second nationally in scoring with 138 total points. His yardage total from 1994 is still third all-time in the Penn State record books, behind Larry Johnson’s 2,087 yards in 2002 and Lydell Mitchell’s 1,567 yards in 1971.

Carter finished as the runner-up to Colorado running back Rashaan Salaam for the 1994 Heisman Trophy. He split votes with Penn State quarterback Kerry Collins, who finished fourth. Collins was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018. Carter and Collins led the Nittany Lions to a 12-0 record and a win over Oregon in the Rose Bowl. Carter opened the game with an 83-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage, and he was inducted into the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame in 2014.

“When you talk about the history of Penn State Football, Ki-Jana Carter stands out as one of the most dynamic players ever to wear the uniform,” said head coach Matt Campbell. “His competitiveness and pride in representing Penn State defined who he was as a player. The College Football Hall of Fame recognition is well deserved, and we’re proud to celebrate Ki-Jana’s place among the greats.”

Carter was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NFL Draft.

Carter is the 28th former Penn State player elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Former Nittany Lions running back DJ Dozier was also on the ballot for the Class of 2026. Carter is the fifth Penn State running back elected to the Hall of Fame.

Here is a list of former Nittany Lions who have been inducted, and the year they were selected.

2026 – Running Back Ki-Jana Carter

2024 – Linebacker Paul Posluszny

2022 – Linebacker LaVar Arrington

2018 – Quarterback Kerry Collins

2014 – Linebacker Shane Conlan

2009 – Running Back Curt Warner

2007 – Coach Joe Paterno

2005 – Offensive Tackle Keith Dorney

2004 – Running Back Lydell Mitchell

2001 – Center Glenn Ressler

1997 – End Dave Robinson

1995 – Linebacker Dennis Onkotz

1993 – Running Back John Cappelletti

1990 – Linebacker Jack Ham

1989 – Tight End Ted Kwalick

1987 – Defensive Tackle Mike Reid

1986 – Quarterback Richie Lucas

1985 – Guard Steve Suhey

1976 – End Dexter Very

1974 – Quarterback Shorty Miller

1973 – Coach Rip Engle

1971 – Quarterback Glenn Killinger

1957 – Halfback Pete Mauthe

1954 – Coach Hugo Bezdek

1954 – Coach Bob Higgins

