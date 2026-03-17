Penn State's Linebacker Room Heading Into Spring Ball: Who Starts and What Are the Wildcards?

We’re in the final week before spring football starts for the Penn State Nittany Lions football team, and we’re previewing the team’s linebacker room before the start of spring camp. It’s also a busy week for the program with Pro Day scheduled for tomorrow at Holuba Hall. We’ll discuss which players will draw the biggest crowds at the event tomorrow and who has the most to gain from the event. Join the BWI Live Show today as we discuss those topics, plus your thoughts and questions in the BWI Live Mailbag!

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Penn State News: Pro Day on Wednesday

The Penn State Pro Day is finally here for the team’s 2026 NFL Draft participants. The team will host scouts, GMs, and the media on Wednesday morning, and we’re previewing the event. Which players stand to gain the most from the final round of testing and field drills? We’ll discuss Penn State QB Drew Allar’s opportunity to make a move tomorrow, plus how his receivers, who weren’t invited to the Combine, can show off their skills during the event.

We’ll also preview which players may decide to test in the friendly confines of Holuba Hall to try and improve their draft position after passing on the Combine testing opportunity.

Spring Preview: Linebackers

Next, we’ll turn our focus back to the current team and preview the spring window for the Penn State linebackers. Which players will start, which ones will need to step up, and what are the wildcards in the team’s linebacker room for this spring? We’ll discuss the biggest storylines for the program now that we’re one week out from camp starting for the Nittany Lions.

Finally, we’ll end the show with your thoughts and questions! We’ve taken select questions from the BWI Mailbag thread on the site to feature during the show’s final segment, but we want to hear from you as well! Drop your thoughts and questions in the live chat and we’ll answer them at the end of the show!