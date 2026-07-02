Penn State's New Adidas Uniforms: First Look + Khalil Taylor Final Update

Penn State football is closing in on the start of the 2026 season, with about a month to go before the start of Fall camp. It’s also starting a new era with the team’s switch to Adidas official at the team’s annual Lift for Life event on Wednesday. Join the BWI Live Recruiting show for a recap of that, plus a new RPM as Penn State begins to work on the upcoming Class of 2028.

Join the show live today at 10 a.m. as we discuss those topics, plus a final update on Khalil Taylor before his announcement on Monday. You can also bring your thoughts to the show as we discuss your comments and questions in the live chat.

The best way to be part of the new era in Penn State football is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications. That way, you’ll receive alerts when we go live, post breaking news, or post commitment videos.

Penn State switches to Adidas

Reporter Sean Fitz was at Lift for Life yesterday and was there to observe the team’s rollout of the new Adidas uniforms and gear. We’ll get his thoughts on what he saw, and we’ll also give you a slideshow of the new uniforms and players wearing the new cleats at the event.

Next, we’ll discuss the football side of things from yesterday with Reid Kagy, the new head strength coach for Penn State. We’ll give you his thoughts on his outlook and philosophy, his goals for training, and his view of the team head coach Matt Campbell has assembled at Penn State in his first year. We’ll also get his reactions on specific players like Armstrong Nnodim and Tony Rojas.

New RPM for 2028

Of course, the biggest recruiting news this week is that Ryan Snyder put in an RPM for 2028 quarterback James Armstrong on Monday. We’ll disuss why he made that call and what he thinks of the situation.

Of course, we’ll discuss the importance of getting a quarterback for the upcoming class, plus the potential positive fallout of having a player of his caliber on the roster for the upcoming cycle.

Lastly, we’ll have one final discussion of wide receiver Khalil Taylor and his decision-making process ahead of his July 6 decision day. Will Penn State make a final push? Should Penn State make a final push? We’ll give fans one final conversation about the most eventful recruiting story of this current cycle before it goes final.