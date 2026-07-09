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Penn State's new defense: How D'Anton Lynn uses safety versatility to stress every offense

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Thomas Frank Carr@ThomasFrankCarr
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Penn State defensive back Zion Tracy. (Photo: Steve Manuel/BWI)

Multiplicity has been the defining defensive concept of the 2026 offseason at Penn State. D'Anton Lynn wants to throw more at offenses than the previous staff — but what does that actually look like, and which players stand to benefit most? In his exclusive interview with Blue White Illustrated, Lynn explained how he plans to use position flexibility, NFL-style snap distribution and the versatility of players like Zion Tracy and Marcus Neal to reshape the Penn State defense this fall.

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