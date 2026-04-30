Penn State's Next Commit? Aiden Gibson Decision Imminent + Spring Football Recap

The Penn State recruiting team put in a lot of work this spring, gaining 12 commits during spring football. The team valued itself in the top 20 of recruiting classes from a standing start in late March and now transitions to the next phase. With May arriving on Friday, the recruiting calendar switches to an important new cycle, which we’ll discuss on today’s show. However, the most important news this week is that the team may be on the verge of getting another commitment in the coming days. We’ll discuss Aiden Gibson’s recruiting updates from the last few days, plus recap the running back situation heading into the summer.

We’ll also discuss the fallout from spring football, including our depth chart projections and spring camp battle winners and losers from the last five weeks of competition.

Join the show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube to be part of the action! We’ll take your questions and comments throughout the hour-long conversation. The best way to know when we go live and how to be part of the show is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications. That way, you’ll receive an alert when we go live each week.

Penn State camp recap

We’ll start today’s show with a discussion about the fallout of spring football. Sean Fitz put together his post-spring depth chart this week for both the offense and the defense, which you can read here and here. We’ve also put together the winners and losers of spring camp battles for you this week. We’ll discuss both of those to start today’s show.

Aiden Gibson ready to pick a school

One of Penn State’s top running back targets has said he’s going to pick a school next week. Will Gibson pick the Nittany Lions? We’ll discuss what we know about the four-star runner from South Carolina. From there, we’ll review the team’s running back board and the names fans need to know from that group of players.

With limited numbers in the Class of 2026 and a mass exodus this offseason, can Penn State secure two of its top targets for 2027? We’ll discuss if they can make that happen.

Calendar reset

Finally, we’ll broaden our view and take a wider look at what the next few weeks mean for Penn State recruiting. Official visits can start in May, but most will happen in June as normal. What are the critical changes from April to May? Fitz will break down what coaches can do now that spring football is over.