Penn State’s Offensive Line Plan Comes Into Focus

The Penn State football team held its Winter Media Day last Wednesday, and we’re still piecing through the quotes and conversations from last week’s event. On today’s show, we’ll discuss what we learned from two coaches we didn’t discuss last week after the media session. We’ll be diving into our conversations with offensive line coach Ryan Clanton and special teams coordinator Justin Lustig on today’s show. We’ll also get a recruiting update from this past weekend, including some bad news for the team regarding a top target in 2027.

Penn State O-Line Outline

Of course, we’ll start today’s show with the end of the football season in America after the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl on Sunday night in San Francisco. We’ll discuss the game and what we thought of the night.

One of the most interesting conversations from last week was with offensive line coach Ryan Clanton. The new Penn State offensive line leader discussed what he wants from each position up front, how he sees certain players working out based on their skills, and revealed some fascinating details about transfer center Brock Riker. We’ll discuss that conversation and some of those details on today’s show.

Next, we’ll discuss the news from the weekend orbiting Penn State’s recruiting staff. There have been both good and bad updates for the Nittany Lions this week concerning the 2027 class. Who is back in the picture and who didn’t include the team in their top four schools? Reporter Sean Fitz will discuss those topics on today’s show.

Finally, we’ll end today’s chat with fans by discussing special teams coach Justin Lustin. Fitz spoke with Lustig at the media day last week and will explain why Lustig was one of the biggest underrated retentions for the new staff this offseason cycle.

