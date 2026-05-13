Penn State's Players Who Must Improve in 2026 | Can Rocco Becht Have a Final Season Breakout?

The Penn State football team broke for the summer session at the end of last month with the goal of improving its weaknesses over the summer and being ready to hit the season at full force. Today on the BWI Live Show, we’re discussing the players who need to improve the most this offseaosn to help Penn State become as bulletproof as possible before the regular season starts. We’ll also recap Aiden Gibson’s commitment to Penn State, take your questions in the BWI Mailbag, and discuss the latest news with the team schedule.

Join the show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube! There’s plenty of information coming this week with recruiting, including some important decision days for the quarterback position. The best way to know when news breaks is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now and enable notifications. That way, you’ll receive alerts when we go live or drop commitment videos.

Penn State’s latest commitment and Player improvement breakdown

Yesterday evening, Penn State running backs coach Savon Huggins got his first player in the Class of 2027 when Gibson committed to the program. We’ll discuss Gibson’s fit with the team, his impact on the class, and what’s next for the position.

Next, we’ll transition to today’s feature topic. Which Penn State players need to improve the most over the summer to give Penn State the best chance to win this Fall? We’ll discuss which players we think can have the biggest impact on the team by taking their games to the next level. Want to be part of the show? Drop your thoughts in the chat to give us feedback on who we got right, and who needs to be on the list!

BWI Mailbag

Next, we’ll transition into the BWI Mailbag. We’ve selected several questions from the Blue White Illustrated message board to kickstart today’s conversation. Those topics mostly revolve around the wide receiver room and how it has shaped the offense over the last several seasons. We’ll discuss whether or not we think Penn State will see a 1,000-yard wide receiver, how the room stacks up to the previous iterations, and how much they will get to see the field, given Penn State’s desire to play with heavy personnel sets.

Recently, reporter Greg Pickel gave fans a detailed update on the Penn State schedule and what we know about the game times for this Fall. He outlines the most likely time slots for the White Out, based on context clues from other top programs’ schedules.

Finally, we’ll end the show with Best Bets and what Pickel has cooked up this week for fans.