Penn State’s Portal Blitz Rolls On: New Commit, Visits & Big Needs Remain

The Penn State football team still needs dozens of players to fill out its 2026 roster, including key starting positions. Yet with all of that, the team is also working on building for the future with recruiting. We’ll tackle both conversations today on the BWI Live Recruiting Show. Join reporters Ryan Snyder and Sean Fitz as they discuss the team’s efforts to find the right players for the short and long term in the first year under Penn State head coach Matt Campbell.

Join the show today at 10 a.m. on YouTube! We'll be discussing these topics, outlining where there's still work to be done on the roster, plus taking your thoughts and questions!

Of course, the main topic for most fans is the constant stream of portal visitors coming to Happy Valley in the two-week blitz for player additions. We’ll discuss the latest players to visit Penn State and what they would mean to the program should they sign with the Nittany Lions. Today we’ll feature defensive tackle Xion Chapman, who visited the program this past week and spoke to Snyder about the experience.

We’ll then broaden the conversation to the other prospects that our guests think are important to add to the roster for the upcoming season. Want to submit a name for consideration? Join the chat and give your take!

Finally, we’ll outline the positions that most need to add bodies for the upcoming season. While the answer right now is “all of them,” we’ll narrow the list down to the top three or four positions that have the biggest needs on the roster.

Penn State gets another commit in the Class of 2026

In the flurry of news about the team’s portal action, it would be easy to miss the news that Penn State signed another Class of 2026 prospect this week. State College native D’Antae Sheffey committed to the program. The running back was on the previous staff’s radar but was not part of the original Class of 2026. We’ll discuss what’s changed and what Fitz and Snyder know about Sheffy, and the situation at running back.

Of course, it’s a good time to review the Class of 2026 and where it stands heading into the middle of January.

Finally, we’ll preview the next phase in recruiting for the new staff. How can the staff fit junior days into the equation with the portal at full blast? We’ll discuss the team’s next phase in recruiting to end the show.