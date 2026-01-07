Penn State’s Portal Turns: Unexpected Exits, Key Adds, and the Bigger Picture

The Penn State football team continues to make waves in the portal, both good and bad. On today’s show, we’ll discuss the latest movement from the team, including players who have signed with the program in the last 24 hours and players who surprisingly reversed course and entered the portal. Join the BWI Live show today to discuss that, plus our superlatives list for the first five days of action in the wildest time in college football.

We’ll be taking your questions throughout the show to discuss whatever topics you find most interesting about Penn State football and the team’s program-building plans through the first third of the portal. We’ll also give you a recap of the latest coaching movement with the team after several critical moves on the defensive side of the football have become official.

Surprise Penn State portal movement on Tuesday

Days after publicly announcing that they intended to return to Penn State, both receiver Tyseer Denmark and safety Dejuan Lane reversed course and put their names into the transfer portal. We’ll discuss the impact of those decisions, what it means for the offense and defense, and how the team can adjust to the loss of those two players.

On the flip side, Penn State added another body to its revamped running back room on Tuesday night with former Ohio State rusher James Peoples. We’ll give you a scouting report of Peoples and what he brings to the program.

Finally, we’ll review the players who haven’t made an announcement one way or the other about their future plans. Which players are most valuable to the team’s future? We’ll pick out the names that matter.

Portal superlatives

Next, we’ll stop the analysis and review to have some fun. We’re handing out superlatives one-third of the way through the transfer portal season. Reporter Greg Pickel put together a list of superlatives for the team, including the biggest surprises, best gets, and more. Join us to give your thoughts on the categories and players!

Finally, Pickel will give you his best bets of the week. We’re looking at the postseason in football today by previewing the Jaguars and Packers playoff chances in the NFL and what Pickel thinks of Ole Miss getting 3.5 in the next round of the CFP.

Finally, we’ll recap the latest coaching moves on the defensive side of the ball now that titles have been officially announced for key staff additions.