Penn State's Top 5 Hardest Games in 2026 | Season Preview & Burning Questions

The Penn State football team is less than 60 days out from the start of the 2026 season, and conference media days are already kicking off this week. Today on the BWI Live Show, we begin our season preview by discussing the top five hardest games that the team will play this year and the top burning questions we have for the team heading into Big Ten media days later this month. We’ll also discuss the latest news on the recruiting front.

Join us live at 10 a.m. on YouTube! We’ll be taking your questions and comments throughout the show! Want to stay up to date on the latest Penn State football news and opinion? Subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now and enable notifications so you don’t miss anything as the summer winds down and the 2026 season begins!

Penn State loses another top recruit

The Penn State Class of 2027 was dealt another huge blow on offense this week when four-star running back Aiden Gibson decommitted from the program. The team’s highest-rated running back flipped to Rutgers on Tuesday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights were Gibson’s runner-up when he chose Penn State earlier this spring. We’ll discuss the impact of his decommitment and the situation with the team’s first recruiting class under new head coach Matt Campbell.

Burning Questions ahead of the 2026 season

Big 12 media days are this week, and the Big Ten get-together comes up at the end of the month, meaning college football is just around the corner. What are your top three burning questions about Penn State ahead of training camp? We’ll discuss our top three questions we have for the Nittany Lions heading into the camp season.

Want to be part of the show? Give us your top burning question during the live chat, and we’ll read them on the show!

Top five toughest games on the schedule

Last week, reporter Greg Pickel picked out the top five toughest games on Penn State’s 2026 schedule and broke down why he thinks they belong in that order. We’ll discuss which games land in the top five of the 12-game schedule and what makes them stand out. Then, we’ll debate the order to see which teams will be the toughest challenges for the Nittany Lions this coming season.

Finally, stay tuned for the end of the show where we’ll give you Pickel’s Best Bets for this week.