Peter Bourque vs Will Wood | Who Will be Penn State's 2027 QB?

It’s a big day for the Penn State football team’s recruiting efforts this cycle. Four-star quarterback Peter Bourque will announce his college decision today between Penn State, Georgia, and Virginia Tech, though we’ll explain on today’s show why this is a two-team race. Head coach Matt Campbell and quarterbacks coach Jake Waters seem to have made up their minds on a different quarterback. On today’s BWI Live show, we’ll preview Bourque’s decision and what it means for PSU target Will Wood. We’ll also discuss another announcement coming up today in which the Lions may get another recruit. Finally, we’ll have the latest recruiting information from coaches on the road and answer your questions in the BWI mailbag!

Join us today at 10 a.m. on YouTube for another drama-filled day of recruiting conversation. With so many announcments coming in the next few hours and days, the best time to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel is right now. Enable notifications so you don’t miss any of our commitment videos and breaking news.

Penn State QB Decision Day: Peter Bourque vs Will Wood

It’s been a wild few months of recruiting at the quarterback position. Earlier this offseason, Bourque decommitted from Michigan, opening up a lane for the new Penn State staff under Campbell to make a run at the top ten quarterback. Despite being in the lead for a good chunk of time with Bourque, the team still offered Wood, a three-star passer from New England. We’ll recap the recruitment journey of both players and discuss what happened with Bourque on the way to today’s decision.

We’ll also discuss the strengths and weaknesses of both players and how they project to the next level.

Team ready to pick up a second running back?

Penn State has another decision today that could fill out its backfield for the 2027 cycle. New Jersey runner Chukwuma Odoh will announce his college decision at 3 pm today. Will it be another get for running backs coach Savon Huggins? Or will the team look elsewhere for a second running back to add to the Class of 2027?

Speaking of running back recruiting, the team picked up one of its top targets this cycle in four-star ball carrier Aiden Gibson. Reporter Ryan Snyder spoke with both Gibson and his head coach to discuss Gibson’s fit with Penn State and why he chose the Nittany Lions.

Coaches on the road

Finally, we’ll recap where the team has been in recent days and where they plan to go in the final days of recruiting visits before the official visit season starts at the end of the month. Join us today at 10 a.m to discuss all of that and more! We’ll answer your questions in the BWI Mailbag to end the show, including a conversation centering on committed players visiting other schools after making a decision.