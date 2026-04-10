Photo Galley: Penn State opens up practice as Nittany Lions continue to build chemistry

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell welcomed the media to practice for the second time this spring. When Campbell was asked about the team’s progress, he made it clear that the offensive and defensive installation was coming along. However, to him, it’s more about how the team goes about practice more than the progress they make each day.

“So much of this is about how we do things. I think if you said, ‘What would your ultimate goal of spring practice be,’ it’s how do we practice? What’s it look like to show up every day with great consistency? We’re asking a lot of our guys in this five-week block of spring practice.

“There’s a lot of growth process. So just showing up isn’t good enough. How you study every day, how you prepare, how you take care of your body, all those things have really been our emphasis.”

Nittany Lion fans can check out our photo gallery from Thursday’s practice below.

Offensive lineman Owen Aliciene. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Linebacker Caleb Bacon. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Offensive lineman Brock Riker. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Offensive lineman Chimdy Onoh. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Quarterback Rocco Becht. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Offensive lineman Cooper Cousins. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Defensive end Ikenna Ezeogu. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State offensive line coach Ryan Clanton. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Tight end Ben Brahmer. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Linebacker Cael Brezina. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Offensive lineman Donnie Harbour. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State defensive ends coach Christian Smith. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Cornerback Daryus Dixson. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Offensive lineman Owen Aliciene. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Defensive end LaVar Arrington. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Quarterback Connor Barry. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Defensive end Dayshaun Burnett. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State head coach Matt Campbell. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Safety Jamison Patton. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Quarterback Kase Evans. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Running back Carson Hansen. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Defensive lineman Alijah Carnell. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Offensive lineman Vaea Ikakoula. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Offensive lineman Malachi Goodman. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State head coach Matt Campbell. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Tight end Finn Furmanek. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Defensive lineman Armstrong Nnodim. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State running backs coach Savon Huggins. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Wide receiver Karoon Brookins. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Linebacker Cam Smith. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Quarterback Rocco Becht. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Running back Carson Hansen. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Safety Marcus Neal. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State quarterbacks coach Jake Waters. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Defensive lineman Caleb Brewer. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)

Defensive end Jackson Ford. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Cornerback Jahmir Joseph. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State head coach Matt Campbell. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Quarterback Rocco Becht. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Penn State defensive line coach Ikaika Malloe. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated) Defensive end Alex McPherson. (Credit: Ryan Snyder | Blue White Illustrated)