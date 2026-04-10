Photo Galley: Penn State opens up practice as Nittany Lions continue to build chemistry
Penn State head coach Matt Campbell welcomed the media to practice for the second time this spring. When Campbell was asked about the team’s progress, he made it clear that the offensive and defensive installation was coming along. However, to him, it’s more about how the team goes about practice more than the progress they make each day.
“So much of this is about how we do things. I think if you said, ‘What would your ultimate goal of spring practice be,’ it’s how do we practice? What’s it look like to show up every day with great consistency? We’re asking a lot of our guys in this five-week block of spring practice.
“There’s a lot of growth process. So just showing up isn’t good enough. How you study every day, how you prepare, how you take care of your body, all those things have really been our emphasis.”
Nittany Lion fans can check out our photo gallery from Thursday’s practice below.