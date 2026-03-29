Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic results: Penn State signees Elijah Brown, Jayden James win; Team USA vs. Team PA bout scores

Future Penn State wrestlers went two-for-two on Saturday at the 52nd annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic. Class of 2025 signees Jayden James and Elijah Brown, wrestling for Team USA and Team PA, respectively, at the annual all-star event, won their bouts in different ways.

James, a two-time New Jersey state champ from the Delbarton School, led Reagan Milheim of Warrior Run 6-5 after one and 9-7 after two in the 160-pound bout. He escaped to 10-7 to start the third before Milheim, an American commit who is a four-time PIAA placer, then took the Nittany Lion down to tie the bout at 10 with 1:19 left to wrestle. James quickly escaped to retake the lead, 11-10, with 1:36 to go, and used a late six-point throw to reach the final margin of victory.

You can see highlights from the match here:

#1 Jayden James of Team USA wins 17-10 over #13 Reagan Milheim of Team PA at the 2026 Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic🔥#pwc pic.twitter.com/6K9nqOfG3i — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) March 29, 2026

As for Brown, the Belle Vernon product and two-time PIAA state champ took out Arizona State commit Kal-el Fluckiger, who is No. 3 in MatScout’s 215-pound rankings, by technical fall. The future Penn State heavyweight wasted no time on the mat. He took Fluckiger down a minute into the match for a 3-0 lead. He then tilted him for four near-fall points three times over the next minute and change to win by technical fall, 15-0, in a tidy 1:12.

Read more about the Classic below.

Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic results: Team USA 23, Team PA 19

Team USA ultimately beat Team PA 23-19. Full results are below (rankings are courtesy of FLO). Future Penn State wrestlers are in bold:

121 – #9 Alex Rozas (Teurlings Catholic, LA) d. #12 Dominic Deputy (Chestnut Ridge), 4-0

127 – #12 Will Detar (Trinity) d. #6 Mason Jakob (Dobyns Bennett, TN), 4-1 (SV)

133 – #5 Keanu Dillard (Bethlehem Catholic) d. #2 Nicholas Garcia (Marmion Academy, IL), 5-1 (TB2)

139 – #3 Tyler Dekraker (Lake Highland Prep, FL) TF Dalton Wenner (Cranberry), 18-3 (4:23)

139 – #1 Moses Mendoza (Gilroy, CA) d. #8 Camden Baum (Bishop McDevitt), 8-6

145 – #1 Kellen Wolbert (Oconomowoc, MI) d. #18 Michael Turi (Wyoming Seminary), 4-1

152 – #12 Hunter Stevens (Mount Horeb WI) d. Hudson Hohman (Grove City), 4-1

160 – #1 Jayden James (Delbarton, NJ) d. #13 Reagan Milheim (Warrior Run), 17-10

172 – #3 Joseph Jeter (Edmond North, OK) d. #16 Gage Wentzel (Montoursville), 13-7

189 – #2 Adam Waters (Faith Christian) d. #1 Michael White (Lawrence North, IN), 8-7

215 – #16 Elijah Brown (Belle Vernon) TF #7 Kal-El Fluckiger (Valiant Prep, AZ), 15-0 (1:12)

285 – #4 Dean Bechtold (Owen J. Roberts) TF Cliff Nicholson (Medina, OH), 15-0 (1:31)