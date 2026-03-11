Projecting every Penn State wrestler's NCAA seed before tonight's reveal: Will the Lions have seven No. 1s?

Seeds for the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships will come out at 8 p.m. ET tonight. All 10 Penn State starters who qualified for nationals will learn more about the path they must take to a title then. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team will head to Cleveland next week after setting a school record with 184 team points en route to the program’s fourth straight Big Ten title last weekend. Seven Nittany Lions are conference champs.

“Yeah, I think overall, obviously, a very tough conference tournament with a lot of great wrestlers,” Sanderson said back on Sunday. “And right before the national, sometimes it can be a little more of a challenge to get fired up. But you want to get in here and wrestle well, and we’re going through healthy, which is good. That doesn’t always happen. So, we’re excited to move into the nationals, and happy for this weekend. And Penn State did a great job [hosting]. And the Big Ten also did a great job.”

Before the seeds come out, we project where each Penn State wrestler is likely to end up below.

Penn State NCAA seed projections: 125-157 pounds

125 pounds: Luke Lilledahl



The projection: No. 1 seed



The reason: Lilledahl enters the national tournament with a 20-0 record that includes multiple top 10 triumphs in the latest Intermat rankings. He is a no-brainer to claim the top spot in this weight class.



133 pounds: Marcus Blaze



The projection: No. 3 seed



The reason: As we talked about on Monday’s BWI wrestling show (watch it here) we don’t envy the selection committee having to seed this weight class. It is a difficult task. Blaze split tiebreaker results with No. 1 Ben Davino of Ohio State, who projects as the one seed after winning Big Tens. We are guessing that Oklahoma State freshman Jax Forrest will go to No. 2 and that would put Blaze at No. 3. However, the Penn State freshman could very well end up at No. 2.

141 pounds: Braeden Davis



The projection: No. 14 seed



The reason: Davis could honestly end up anywhere from No. 10 to No. 15 and it would not surprise us. But, he figures to be in the backhalf of that range after finishing seventh at Big Tens. This is the projection we are least confident in.



149 pounds: Shayne Van Ness



The projection: No. 1 seed



The reason: Despite trailing more matches than he would probably prefer so far this season, Van Ness still enters nationals with a perfect 21-0 mark and as a Big Ten champ. That will make him the tournament’s top seed in this weight class.



157 pounds: PJ Duke



The projection: No. 1 seed



The reason: Duke avenged a regular season loss to Nebraska’s Antrell Taylor in the Big Ten finals in dominating fashion. He also beat the previous No. 1, Ohio State’s Brandon Cannon, in the quarters. With Cornell’s Meyer Shapiro losing in the Ivy League final, the Penn State freshman will absolutely get the top spot in this weight class.

Projecting the Nittany Lions seeds at nationals: 165-285 pounds

165 pounds: Mitchell Mesenbrink



The projection: No. 1 seed



The reason: Mesenbrink is one of, if not the most dominant, wrestlers in the sport. Other supporting rationale could be provided, but it’s not needed. The Nittany Lion is a lock to be the top seed.



174 pounds: Levi Haines



The projection: No. 1 seed



The reason: Haines has been No. 1 all season long in the rankings and has the most wins nationally in the weight class at 21-0. He will earn the top spot here.



184 pounds: Rocco Welsh



The projection: No. 1 seed



The reason: Welsh enters his first national tournament at Penn State as a Big Ten champ. He will need to generate more offense to win an NCAA title. But, based on what he’s done so far this year, he’ll start at the top of the bracket.



197 pounds: Josh Barr



The projection: No. 1 seed



The reason: Barr towered over the competition at Big Tens and is wrestling at an incredibly high level. He’s been the top-ranked wrestler in this weight class since returning from injury back in December and will take the top spot at nationals.



285 pounds: Cole Mirasola



The projection: No. 8 seed



The reason: This is where Mirasola is in the media rankings, so that’s why we put him here, but anywhere between Nos. 6 and 8 would not surprise us. Like with Davis, our confidence in this prediction is low.

