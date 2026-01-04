Quarterback Alex Manske reunites with Matt Campbell following Penn State transfer

Penn State head coach Matt Campbell and quarterback coach Jake Waters have added one of Iowa State’s promising young players, securing quarterback Alex Manske via the transfer portal. His announcement came just minutes after another former Cyclone, Rocco Becht, announced his decision.

A former four-star recruit, Manske was not only the top-ranked player in Iowa State’s 2025 recruiting class, but he’s one of the highest-ranked players to ever commit to the Cyclones under Campbell. The On300 prospect was the eighth-ranked quarterback for his class and No. 55 nationally.

Coming out of Algona, Iowa, Manske was an Elite 11 Finalist. He missed time during his senior season with an elbow injury but still totaled 4,933 yards passing over the course of his prep career, throwing 49 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Manske can also make plays with his feet, totaling 1,414 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns throughout his time at Algona High School.

Manske committed to Iowa State nearly a year before he could sign, so he had just eight offers publicly at the time. He visited a host of schools prior to his Feb. 2024 commitment. Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska all hosted him multiple times.

During his freshman season, Manske played in just three games, allowing him to redshirt and retain four years of eligibility. He completed 4 of 5 pass attempts against South Dakota for 28 yards while also rushing the ball four times for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Penn State saw all three of its scholarship quarterbacks – Ethan Grunkemeyer, Jaxon Smolik and Bekkem Kritza – enter the transfer portal. Four-star quarterback prospect and Nazareth, Pa., native Peyton Falzone has already enrolled at the school after signing with Penn State in December.

In addition to Becht and Manske, Penn State has also now added four other former Iowa State players to give them six total. On Saturday, both tight end Ben Brahmer and offensive lineman Will Tompkins announced they’d be joining the Nittany Lions. That was followed by safety Marcus Neal and tight end Gabe Burkle earlier on Sunday.