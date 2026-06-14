Ranking Penn State's 2026 opponents from easiest to hardest: Buffalo takes the No. 12 spot ahead of a September clash

Ranking Penn State's 2026 opponents from easiest to hardest: Buffalo takes the No. 12 spot ahead of a September clashby: Greg Pickel2 hours agoGregPickelRead In AppSep 28, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Pete Lembo watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. David Butler II-Imagn Images Penn State welcomes Buffalo to town during Week 3 of the 2026 college football season when the Bulls invade Beaver Stadium.