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Ranking Penn State's 2026 opponents from easiest to hardest: Buffalo takes the No. 12 spot ahead of a September clash

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel2 hours agoGregPickel
Lembo
Sep 28, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Buffalo Bulls head coach Pete Lembo watches from the sideline as they take on the Connecticut Huskies at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. David Butler II-Imagn Images

Penn State welcomes Buffalo to town during Week 3 of the 2026 college football season when the Bulls invade Beaver Stadium.

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