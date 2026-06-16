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Ranking the 2026 Penn State football opponents by difficulty: Who checks in at No. 10?

Greg Pickelby: Greg Pickel29 minutes agoGregPickel
Marshall quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (7) changes direction after shaking off a tackle by Middle Tennessee defensive tackle
Marshall quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson (7) changes direction after shaking off a tackle by Middle Tennessee defensive tackle Zeion Simpson-Smith (95) during MTSU's Homecoming football game on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect)

Penn State will take on Marshall in its 2026 season opener. Here's why the Thundering Herd are No. 10 on our list of the toughest opponents this fall.

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