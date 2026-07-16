Ranking the Five Best Quarterbacks on Penn State's 2026 Big Ten Schedule

The main narrative surrounding the 2026 Penn State football season is that the schedule is easy. We’re not pushing back on that assumption — but we do want to look more closely at the players on it. Individual talent at quarterback can level the playing field between a superior and inferior team. A subpar one can hold back a very good roster. So we’re ranking the top five quarterbacks on Penn State’s Big Ten schedule after watching each player’s 2025 film.

5) Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Penn State didn’t see freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood last year. They’ll get him for the first time under new head coach Kyle Whittingham and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.

Beck is a rising star in the coaching world, but Whittingham has an established profile as a run-first, play-defense head coach. Underwood’s athleticism will factor into the new offense, but there’s an open question about quarterback development under Whittingham based on his track record at Utah. Underwood is clearly the most talented quarterback he’s ever worked with — the question is whether the infrastructure around him catches up to his talent.

That matters because Underwood had a rocky freshman season, and it wasn’t all his fault. Michigan’s pure dropback game struggled with predictable concepts, poor route spacing and structural issues. Beyond that, Underwood showed the telltale signs of a quarterback still developing a feel for the position — inconsistent accuracy and touch when the situation demanded it. On plays without the benefit of play action, he averaged just 5.8 yards per completion, seventh out of eight quarterbacks on Penn State’s Big Ten schedule with starting experience.

He’s on this list because he’s a supremely talented sophomore with room to develop this offseason. That doesn’t mean he will — but he has more runway than older players who could have made the cut.

4) Colton Joseph, Wisconsin

Former Old Dominion quarterback Colton Joseph is the most fun player to watch on this list. He combines the running and passing talents of the top two players in a way that makes him genuinely dangerous. Joseph ran for over 1,000 yards last season under former Penn State offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne.

Unlike some spread offenses with a quarterback running threat, Rahne asked Joseph to attack downfield. He used Joseph’s rushing ability and strong arm to force defenses into a choice: stop the run with numbers and risk one-on-one coverage downfield, or play coverage and surrender rushing yards. As a result, Joseph averaged 13.3 yards as his average depth of target — the highest on this list by a full three yards.

He’s not a bad deep-ball thrower, either. His adjusted completion percentage on deep passes was 36%, third among quarterbacks Penn State will face this year.

The fundamental flaw is consistency. Joseph finished last in our comparison with a 62% adjusted completion percentage. At his worst, he throws mind-boggling interceptions over the middle for no apparent reason — on multiple occasions last season, the ball sailed so far behind his intended receiver that it went directly to the deep free safety.

Joseph is a streaky passer who will either keep Wisconsin in the game at Beaver Stadium to open Penn State’s Big Ten schedule or hand the Nittany Lions a lead by giving the ball away. His big-time play rate was an impressive 5.1%. His turnover-worthy play rate was an equally eyebrow-raising 3.7%.

3) Malik Washington, Maryland

Former Penn State quarterback target Malik Washington lit it up in his freshman year at Maryland last season. Once again, head coach Mike Locksley put heavy volume on his quarterback — Washington finished with 484 passing attempts, most of any quarterback on Penn State’s 2026 Big Ten schedule.

Washington didn’t look like a freshman while absorbing that workload. He made mistakes, but he showed guts by choosing the right moments to throw into contested coverage, finding the biggest play available in the progression and showing awareness of blitzes and defensive schemes. He’s also a big-bodied athlete who runs well, particularly near the goal line.

The poise and control he displayed as a freshman bode well for his progression in 2026. If he continues on that trajectory, Washington could easily move into second place on this list before Penn State faces Maryland in November.

2) Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Demond Williams is one of the most dependable and consistent quarterbacks on this list. The junior operates in an NFL-style system under Jedd Fisch and was a smart, controlled passer who threw 25 touchdowns to eight interceptions for the Huskies last season.

“Solid” is the word that comes to mind. Williams thrived throwing over the middle and to the intermediate level, posting a 123.4 passer rating on throws between 10 and 19 yards downfield — by far the best of any quarterback on this list. Joseph was second at 97.2. Williams is also excellent on the run, completing 68% of his passes while scrambling last season, more than double the next quarterback on this list.

The step he needs to take is in aggressiveness and clarity. Despite his 5-foot-11 stature, he has the elusiveness, arm talent and athletic gifts to be an NFL draft pick. But at times he lacked the decisiveness that made Washington stand out, despite Washington’s freshman mistakes. Williams missed passes that would have been game-breaking plays for the Huskies.

When Penn State gets pressure on him, he tends to rely on his feet more than he should. When moved off his first read last season, Williams had 21 scrambles while looking at his second option. Many of those plays resulted in positive yardage, but he left big passing plays on the field. Even so, his combination of scrambling ability and lack of back-breaking mistakes makes him very difficult to beat.

Penn State will have plenty of time to evaluate whether Williams has taken that next step before the two teams meet Nov. 2.

1) Jayden Maiava, USC

If Lincoln Riley can do one thing above all else, it’s find and develop quarterbacks. Jayden Maiava is by far the best quarterback on Penn State’s schedule heading into 2026 and has the dynamic qualities of a potential top-ten draft pick next spring.

Start with his mental processing. Maiava has incredible awareness of defensive structures and can track his receivers on any play regardless of pressure. He has the ability to throw off-platform, under duress or on the run and still deliver the ball accurately downfield.

When forced off his first read last season, Maiava compiled 317 passing yards — the most of any quarterback on this list. He’s also the best deep-ball passer Penn State will see this year, throwing for 1,486 yards and seven touchdowns on plays over 20 yards, lapping the rest of this group.

The concern is decision-making. Like Joseph, Maiava has a streaky nature. He rarely gives up on a play and will take big risks to get the ball to his receivers under stress. He’s elusive and fast, but not a dynamic runner. When pressured, his turnover-worthy play rate jumps to 8.7% — the highest of any quarterback Penn State will face. The bad news for him is that he was pressured frequently behind USC’s inconsistent offensive line.

He needs to cut down on his seven interceptions under pressure. If he does, he’s the most dangerous passer in the Big Ten. Despite that volatility, he threw for 869 yards with a defender in his face — the most of any quarterback on this list.