Recapping Penn State's Massive Winter Media Day | Penn State loses coach to NFL

Penn State football is on to the second phase of the 2026 offseason now that national signing day is in the books. We’ve got a jam-packed show with plenty of information, breaking news, and more. Today, we’ll be discussing our impressions and the biggest takeaways from the staff introduction during the Winter Media Day on Wednesday. We’ll discuss the latest news with the 2027 recruiting class, a commitment from this past weekend, plus breaking news that will impact the team in a big way this year.

Join the BWI Live Recruiting Show today at 10 a.m. to discuss all of that and more! We’ll be taking your questions and comments throughout the show in our live chat on YouTube. Be sure to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel right now so you don’t miss any breaking news, commitment videos and more!

Penn State receiver room is snakebit

The breaking news this morning is that just after being introduced to the Penn State media on Wednesday, wide receivers coach Noah Pauley is leaving the program to become the receivers coach of the Green Bay Packers. Pauley developed a reputation at North Dakota State and at Iowa State as a developer of game-breaking receivers and will now head off to coach one of his former pupils, Christian Watson, with the Packers.

The move leaves a huge void at a critical position, which new Penn State head coach Matt Campbell will have to scramble to fill. We’ll discuss the impact and what comes next for the team, which hasn’t had positive wide receiver news in about five years.

Not all of the news this week is bad. The team picked up a commitment from a 2028 cornerback from McDowell High School, Deonte Flemings. We’ll discuss the impact of picking up a player two years out, his potential, and what else we know about the newest Nittany Lion.

From there, we’ll pivot to discuss the other recruiting news on today’s show, including a top Penn State target decommitting from a rival school, more predictions for Penn State to land a top linebacker, and where Penn State goes from here for running back in 2027.

Between the Lines

From there, we’ll transition into discussing the things we saw and heard from the Penn State staff on Wednesday. We’ll discuss three key points from Campbell about his staff and roster-building on both sides of the football. Next, we’ll discuss what we heard from coordinators Taylor Mouser and D’Anton Lynn during the breakout media sessions.

Finally, we’ll discuss which other coordinators we found interesting and intriguing, including GM Derek Hoodjer, who spoke to the media alongside the positional staff during the event. Join us for the jam-packed start to February on the BWI Live Recruiting Show!