Report links Penn State to Big Ten defensive line coach

The build-out of Matt Campbell’s new coaching staff at Penn State is still underway. According to a Sunday evening report from Football Scoop’s John Brice, Campbell and the Nittany Lions are pursuing Northwestern defensive line coach Christian Smith as a potential addition.

From the report:

“Smith is being targeted to join the Penn State Nittany Lions staff in a similar role, multiple sources told FootballScoop Sunday night. Additionally, per sources, Northwestern is making its own preparations to fill some holes on its defensive coaching staff.”

Smith has spent the past three seasons with the Wildcats, coaching along the defensive line. Consistently recognized as one of the strengths of a Northwestern defense that finished this season as a top-25 scoring unit, Smith’s defensive lines have been central to the program’s success.

Against the Nittany Lions this season, Northwestern notched 2.0 tackles for loss, forced a fumble, and allowed just 274 total offensive yards. That included an even split of 137 yards on the ground and 137 through the air in the Wildcats’ 22-21 win at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 11.

Should Smith make the move from Evanston, Ill., to State College, Pa., Penn State would be adding another youthful and energetic voice to the staff. Particularly in the absence of Deion Barnes, who made an unexpected departure for South Carolina late last month, the move would replace a 32-year-old assistant with a coach recognized for his rapid rise through the profession.

Last summer, the American Football Coaches Association named Smith to its “35 Under 35” list. A former defensive line coach at South Dakota State for six years, he made the jump to Northwestern ahead of the 2023 season.

Prior to his time with the Wildcats, Smith was considered a critical component of the Jackrabbits’ climb to the 2022 FCS National Championship. His group ranked first in FCS in rushing yards allowed (88.1 per game), while also surrendering just 274.1 total yards and 15.8 points per contest.

Matt Campbell, Penn State at work

The first weekend of 2026 proved especially fruitful for Campbell and the new-look Nittany Lions. Though acknowledging the departures of multiple players to the transfer portal upon its Jan. 2 opening, as of Sunday night the count reaching 40 players, Penn State has also welcomed the retention of multiple key performers.

In addition to those pieces coming back to Penn State for 2026, Campbell and his staff played host to a large group of former Iowa State players visiting Happy Valley this weekend. That attention has translated to 14 additions via the transfer portal as of 10:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Talk about it with our premium members in the Lions Den message board, here!