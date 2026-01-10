‘We’re not there yet’: Rhoades balances frustration, progress after Penn State loss at No. 5 Purdue

‘We’re not there yet’: Rhoades balances frustration, progress after Penn State loss at No. 5 Purdueby: Nate Bauer2 hours agoNateBauerBWIRead In AppJan 10, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Freddie Dilione V. (5) looks for an open teammate around Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn ImagesPenn State pushed No. 5 Purdue for 40 minutes at Mackey Arena, continuing a stretch of competitive losses against elite Big Ten teams.