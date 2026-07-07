Penn State loses another key recruit as running back Aiden Gibson flips to Rutgers

Penn State is back down to 21 commits in its 2027 recruiting class following Tuesday’s news that running back Aiden Gibson has switched his commitment to Rutgers. He’s also expected to reclassify and join the Scarlet Knights as a 2026 prospect.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Gibson was considered one of Penn State’s top recruits. Not only is he a consensus four-star prospect at all three major recruiting sites, but the Industry Rankings also place him at No. 142 nationally, eighth overall at his position and third-best recruit in PSU’s class.

A native of Woodruff, S.C., Gibson previously committed to the Nittany Lions back on May 12, prior to taking any official visits elsewhere. At that time, he had taken four visits to Rutgers and just one to Penn State. Others, like Florida, Florida State and North Carolina, also hosted him for unofficial visits in March.

However, as Gibson admitted at the time of his previous decision, Rutgers was always the school that he gave the most consideration to.

“Rutgers was definitely the other school,” Gibson said. “If I had to drop a top two, it would’ve definitely been Rutgers and Penn State. I love Coach [Damiere] Shaw, and they’ve been recruiting me hard for a while. Honestly, I got to know him deeper than probably any coach I’ve met. I also had a feeling for a while now that I wasn’t going to stay close to home, and so Rutgers is probably where I would’ve gone.”

During his junior season, Gibson totaled 205 carries for 1,611 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns for Woodruff. He also had 387 yards receiving on 24 receptions, adding four more scores.

“When you look at his skill set, you have to start with the combination of size, footwork and initial quickness,” said Rivals Scouting Director Charles Power. “He runs pretty well for his size and is one of the bigger running backs among that four-star group in 2027. He’s over 6-1 now, 215 pounds, and I think this is a guy who can easily play in the 220 to 230 range.

“He’s been clocked in the 4.6 range at camps and has improved his speed this offseason, running an 11.1 [100-meter]. Gibson also has a high jump of over 6 feet, so I think he checks the boxes from a size and speed perspective. He’s pretty impressive from that perspective. He’s an athlete.”

With Gibson now headed elsewhere, New Jersey native Chuk Odoh is now Penn State’s lone running back in the 2027 class. He’s now the fourth player to commit to Matt Campbell and his staff, only to now be committed elsewhere, joining wide receiver Jamir Dean (Georgia) and cornerbacks Semajay Robinson (Virginia) and Zachary Gleason (West Virginia).

