Running Rocco Becht & Penn State's Offensive Identity | Taylor Mouser Interview Recap

Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser sat down with Blue White Illustrated for an exclusive interview at the end of last month. On Monday, we put out the entire 40-minute conversation for fans on our YouTube channel, and today, we’re discussing the highlights with you on the BWI Live Show. Join us as we recap the conversation, what we learned about Mouser, and what it reveals about the team’s plans for this fall. We’ll also discuss the latest season previews from Athlon and Matt Campbell’s conversation with the Big Ten Network. Finally, we’ll take your questions in the live chat to end the show.

Join us at 10 a.m. on YouTube for the BWI Live Show! The best way to know when we go live and when we post breaking news, interviews, or press conferences is to subscribe to the Blue White Illustrated YouTube Channel and enable notifications.

July is preview season

The Penn State football team will start camp in less than a month, which means it’s officially preview season for college football. Athlon put out its season preview of the Nittany Lions this week and reporter Nate Bauer discussed the highlights, where he thinks they got it right, and where they got it wrong. Join the show to hear more about where the college sports publication thinks Penn State will finish in the Big Ten.

Next, we’ll discuss Campbell’s comments to the Big Ten Network. Big Ten Media Days are coming up in a few weeks, giving fans their first taste of the upcoming season.

Penn State OC Taylor Mouser Interview

Next, we’ll recap our interview with Mouser. What did he say that caught everyone’s attention? We’ll discuss his comments about starting quarterback Rocco Becht and the team’s summer install. While Penn State and places like Athlon are skeptical of the team’s overall talent, Mouser, unsurprisingly, sees this roster differently. Is the truth somewhere in the middle? Finally, we’ll discuss his frank comments on his career path and the expectations at Penn State.

BWI Mailbag

Finally, we’ll take your questions and comments in the BWI mailbag to end the show. What do you think of Mouser’s comments? What do you think the team’s final ranking in the Big Ten will be? We’ll feature questions from the BWI Mailbag thread to kickstart the conversation. Join the show to ask a question or to give your take to end today’s show!