See every Penn State wrestling result from the 2026 Big Ten Championships: Fast facts, figures, and stats

STATE COLLEGE — Penn State wrestling finished the 2026 Big Ten Championships 35.5 points ahead of runner-up Ohio State to claim its fourth straight conference crown. The Lions’ 184 team points are a school record. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s 10 starters amassed that many by going 29-5 over the two-day tournament (including a 7-1 mark in the finals) and earning advancement points along the way. In addition to all of the points those victories accumulated, the team also added another 20 via five majors, four tech falls, three pins, and a forfeit.

Winning close matches came in handy, too. Rocco Welsh won two matches in tiebreake en route to the 184-pound title. He also had one of the Lions’ three sudden victory triumphs in his championship sequence, as well.

Two other numbers of note: Levi Haines joins Ed Ruth, David Taylor, and Aaron Brooks as the Lions’ only four time Big Ten champs, and he is the 20th wrestler to ever do it in conference history. Mitchell Mesenbrink is the eighth Nittany Lion to win three and the 66th Big Ten wrestler to accomplish that feat.

Below, you can see every Penn State result from Big Tens.

Complete Penn State wrestling results from the 2026 Big Ten Championships

125 pounds: No. 1 Luke Lilledahl, Penn State

R1: BYE

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Dean Peterson of Iowa, 8-3

SF: Won by major decision over No. 4 Jacob Moran of Indiana, 11-3

F: Won by decision over No. 6 Jore Volk, Minnesota, 4-1 (SV)

133 pounds: No.1 Marcus Blaze, PSU

R1: BYE

QF: Won by major decision over No. 9 Dylan Shawver of Rutgers, 16-3

SF: Won by decision over No. 5 Drake Ayala of Iowa, 4-1 (sv)

F: Lost by decision to No. 2 Ben Davino, Ohio State, 2-2 (TB2)

141 pounds: No. 6 Braeden Davis, Penn State

R1: Won by decision over No. 10 Dario Lemus of Maryland, 10-6

QF: Lost by technical fall to No. 3 Vance Vombaur of Minnesota, 20-5 (7:00)

Consy R2: Won by fall over Danny Pucino of Illinois (:26)

Consy QF: Lost by decision to Joey Olivieri of Rutgers, 4-2

Seventh place match: Will face Billy DeKraker

149 pounds: No. 1 Shayne Van Ness, PSU

R1: BYE

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Ryder Block of Iowa, 5-4

SF: Won by decision over No. 4 Lachlan McNeil of Michigan, 11-10

F: Won by fall over No. 2 Ethan Stiles of Ohio State in 3:28

157 pounds: No. 2 PJ Duke, PSU

R1: BYE

QF: Won by major decision over No. 7 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State, 20-7

SF: Won by decision over No. 3 Kannon Webster of Illinois, 4-2

F: Will by major decision over No. 1 Antrell Taylor of Michigan, 12-4

165 pounds: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink, Penn State

R1: BYE

QF: Won by decision No. 8 Paddy Gallagher of Ohio State, 10-2

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 5 Andrew Sparks of Minnesota, 19-4 (6:29)

F: Won by major decision No. 2 Mikey Caliendo of Iowa, 12-3

174 pounds: No. 1 Levi Haines, PSU vs.

R1: BYE

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 9 Collin Kelly of Illinois, 17-2 (6:02)

SF: Won by decision over No. 4 Carson Kharcla of Ohio State, 5-1

F: Won by decision over No. 2 Christopher Minto of Nebraska, 2-1

184 pounds: No. 1 Rocco Welsh, Penn State

R1: BYE

QF: Won by decision over No. 8 Angelo Ferrari, 3-2 (TB2)

SF: Won by decision over No. 4 Brock Mantanona of Michigan, 8-5 (SV)

F: Won by decision over No. 2 Max McEnelly of Minnesota, 2-1 (TB2)

197 pounds: No. 1 Josh Barr, PSU

R1: BYE

QF: Won by technical fall over No. 8 Gabe Sollars, Indiana, 21-6 (4:09)

SF: Won by technical fall over No. 5 Lucas Geog of Ohio State, 18-3 (7:00)

F: Won by technical fall over No. 2 Camden McDanel, Nebraska, 19-6 (6:46)

285 pounds: No. 4 Cole Mirasola, Penn State

R1: Won by fall over No. 13 Gabe Christenson, Northwestern, (:25)

QF: Won by decision over No. 5 Braxton Amos, Wisconsin, 4-2

SF: Lost by decision to No. 1 Taye Ghadiali of Michigan, 5-2

Consolation semifinals: Lost by decision to No. 10 Ben Kueter, Iowa, 4-2

Fifth place match: Won by medical forfeit over Braxton Amos, Wisconsin