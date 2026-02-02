Short-handed Penn State finds a way, edges Minnesota on Mingo’s last-second layup

Short-handed Penn State finds a way, edges Minnesota on Mingo’s last-second layupby: Nate Bauer23 minutes agoNateBauerBWIRead In AppFeb 1, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Kayden Mingo (4) drives the ball towards the basket during the first half Minnesota Golden Gophers at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn ImagesShort-handed and desperate for a breakthrough, Penn State men’s basketball snapped its Big Ten losing streak with a 77-75 win over Minnesota.