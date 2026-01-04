Slow start dooms Penn State in 73-65 loss to No. 20 Illinois at the Palestra

Penn State head coach Mike Rhoades couldn’t offer up a blanket statement. His Nittany Lions, the recipients of a 73-65 loss to No. 20 Illinois on Saturday night at the Palestra in Philadelphia, had played hard in the setback – or, at least, a good number of them had.

Giving up an open 3-pointer to the Illini in the game’s opening moments, then trailing 13-3 by the first media timeout, the Nittany Lions dug themselves a hole from which they couldn’t recover.

“The first group wasn’t very good to start the game. We let them get in the flow and all that stuff. Now you’re playing behind the whole game,” Rhoades told Penn State’s radio broadcast team of Dick Jerardi and Steve Jones. “But I thought certain guys played hard. And it’s amazing when you just get after it, you have an impact on your team.”

Illinois builds its cushion

For the next 34 minutes, Penn State played mostly even with an Illinois team that has been among the nation’s best this season. Suffering only three losses thus far — a blowout to UConn in New York bookended by narrow defeats to Alabama and Nebraska — Brad Underwood’s group has been highly productive offensively and stifling defensively.

Against a Penn State team forced to adjust quickly with Kayden Mingo in early foul trouble, Freddie Dilione blanking offensively, and Josh Reed planted on the bench due to limited impact, the Illini carried a comfortable 40-26 halftime lead. The Nittany Lions’ poor shooting — 9-for-31 from the floor and just 4-for-17 from beyond the arc — was compounded by a defensive effort that struggled to create turnovers and was repeatedly gashed in the paint.

Second-half push falls short

Still, the Nittany Lions kept chipping away out of the halftime break.

Fluctuating between 15- and 8-point deficits, a 6-0 run midway through the second half pulled Penn State within striking distance at 57-49. Coming to life, Dilione and Mingo found offensive success, while improved defensive pressure contributed to Illinois turnovers, a tightened rebounding margin — including a burst of offensive boards — and more points in the paint.

As it had been in the first half, though, missed shots from deep continued to plague Penn State’s attempts to fully close the gap.

“We missed too many open threes. Their length had something to do with that. I loved how we got offensive rebounds, especially after that stretch when we got down,” Rhoades said. “But not good enough to beat a top 20 team in the country.

“I thought we had the right guys shooting a bunch of them. That’s how we have to play. That’s our formula. We weren’t going to score in the air on these guys. You saw that early in the game when we went off one foot and they just beat us up, beat the ball up. I thought in the second half we spread them out a little bit, got downhill in transition, and got to the rim. But we’ve got to make those shots.”

Effort, not execution

Holding Illinois without a made field goal over the final 5:42, Penn State’s second-half foul trouble eliminated any remaining upset bid. Though the Illini shot just 39 percent from the floor and 22 percent from deep, their 23 makes on 28 free-throw attempts helped maintain the margin.

A competitive effort undone by an ineffective start, Rhoades found some solace in the response to early disappointment.

“I thought our starters weren’t ready to play. I was disappointed in the defensive effort by those guys,” Rhoades said. “When we went to the bench, Dom and Mason brought great energy. And by moving Eli to the four at times, I thought he played a really strong game.

“They’re a very potent offensive team. I thought our second-half defense and the way we battled was very good — but not enough. We got down too many, too early.”

Penn State returns to action Tuesday, hosting Michigan at the Bryce Jordan Center (7 p.m.).

Talk about it with our premium members in the Lions Den message board, here.