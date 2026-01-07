State College running back D'Antae Sheffey commits to Penn State

Penn State has added three-star prospect D’Antae Sheffey to its Class of 2026 following an official visit.

Listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Sheffey spent two seasons at State High as an underclassman before transferring to Mid-Penn rival Harrisburg for his junior season. Sheffey then returned to State High for his senior season, totaling 1,610 yards rushing and 26 touchdowns, averaging 6.9 yards per carry. A source confirmed that Sheffey is being recruited as a running back. However, he could potentially play other positions at the college level.

Sheffey earned 10 scholarship offers before committing to Syracuse in April 2024. However, he decided to decommit about 10 days before the early signing period. In addition to Penn State and Missouri, Sheffey also added a recent offer from UConn.

After signing just two players in December, Penn State is now up to 13 commitments in the 2026 class.

Former Iowa State signees Amarion Jackson and Josiah Zayas became the most recent players to join. Jackson, who stands at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, is listed as a wide receiver by Rivals but is expected to play safety at Penn State. Zayas announced his commitment on Sunday following an official visit over the weekend. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound New Jersey native could play cornerback or wide receiver, but he’ll begin his collegiate career on defense.

PSU’s 2026 class currently has six offensive commits and six on defense. The Nittany Lions also hold a commitment from specialist Lucas Tenbrock. As of now, three other 2026 prospects have official visits locked in, beginning with New Jersey edge rusher Elijah Reeder, Jan. 16-18. The staff will then host Iowa Western defensive tackle Andy Burburija and Detroit Central Catholic wide receiver Samson Gash the weekend of Jan. 23-25.