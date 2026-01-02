The 2026 NFL Draft is 112 days from today; where is Penn State guard Vega Ioane projected to land?

All-American Penn State guard Vega Ioane hopes to hear his name called 112 days from today, Jan. 2, during Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft. The multi-year starter for the Nittany Lions in the trenches continues to be the program’s likely only pick during day one of this year’s pro selection process, according to multiple media mock drafts to start the new year.

Before we get into the projections, let’s review some history. Ioane came to Penn State as a late addition in the Class of 2022. Listed as a three-star in that cycle’s Rivals Industry Rankings, the Graham, Wash., native, who has long been a huge human being, quickly grew into a chisled monster who would wreck havoc on opposing defenders, but from his spot up front and occasionally as a motion man in Andy Kotelnicki’s offense. He ends his time in State College as an On3 College rankings five-star and is the No. 28 player overall and No. 1 interior offensive lineman.

“The past four years have been a journey of a lifetime and an unforgettable experience that I couldn’t be more grateful for,” Ioane posted on social media in December while declaring for the Draft. “This Family and Football program that took me in has helped shape me into the man I am today. For that, an expression of gratitude will never be enough!”

Where is Penn State guard Vega Ioane projected to land?

Most projections put the Penn State standout in the back half of the first round.

“Ioane is one of the cleanest prospects in this class, excelling as an earth mover in the run game and showing the athleticism to be effective in both gap and zone schemes,” CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson writes in projecting Ioane to the Carolina Panthers at No. 19 overall. “In pass protection, he plays with a strong base, using a well-timed, powerful punch to neutralize the bull rush.”

Dalton Wasserman of PFF puts Ioane at No. 22 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Penn State’s Olaivavega Ioane profiles as a first-round talent who could help immediately,” he writes. “If protecting Justin Herbert is the priority, Ioane fits the bill, ranking 12th among qualified guards in PFF pass-blocking grade (87.3) while allowing just four pressures all season.”

In a two-round mock for Yahoo, Luke Easterling includes two Nittany Lions. Ioane goes at No. 16 to Baltimore. And, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton is a Round 2 pick of the Chicago Bears.