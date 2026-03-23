The Penn State wrestling offseason is underway; when does the transfer portal open? Lions have 4 of 7 Hodge finalists

The Penn State wrestling offseason is officially underway. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team finished the 2025-2026 season on Saturday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland when it won its fifth straight national title. Four Nittany Lions — Luke Lilledahl at 125 pounds, Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Levi Haines (174), and Josh Barr (197) — also won individual championships, and eight Lions earned All-America honors en route to a record-setting 181.5 team points.

“I think this was an incredible year,” Sanderson said Saturday night. “Obviously our heart and minds with kids who didn’t reach their goals, and we’re here thinking about ,’hey what can we do better, we’ve got to do this better.’ We’ve got a lot on our minds now.

“Happy for the team. Just really an incredible group of guys, outstanding year. Our staff is, they’re all unicorns, really, up and down the lineup — director of ops, our general manager — every one of them, our trainer, obviously Cody and Casey and Nick Lee and the whole crew. We’re very blessed. Very grateful.”

Here are some early thoughts on what happens now for Penn State wrestling.

When does the transfer portal open for college wrestlers?

New to 2026, the NCAA college wrestling transfer portal does not open until April 1. Wrestlers can declare their intent to enter the transfer portal before then. But, they cannot officially do so until that Wednesday. The portal window lasts until April 30. Wrestlers do not have to pick their next school by then. But their paperwork to move on must be completed by 11:59 pm. ET on that Thursday.

On the surface, Penn State does not need to add any wrestlers from the portal. There are no obvious lineup spots that are in need of an upgrade. But, we also didn’t see Rocco Welsh coming last offseason and Zack Ryder departing. So, anything is possible.

As for possible outgoing Nittany Lions, we expect a few, because there always are. But by and large, while many assume there will, at some point, be a large number of wrestlers who move on because they can’t get on the mat in State College, that has not been the case over the years.

The Hodge Trophy winner will be announced soon

The winner of the Hodge Trophy will be announced on March 31 at 1 p.m. ET. Penn State wrestlers Mitchell Mesenbrink, Levi Haines, Josh Barr, and Luke Lilledahl are finalists. They are joined by Sergio Vega of Oklahoma State, Jax Forrest of Oklahoma State, and Isaac Trumble of North Carolina State.

Fan voting is now available. Click here to see it.

Freestyle season is coming

Now that folkstyle season is over, Penn State wrestlers will turn their attention to freestyle season. The 2026 U.S. Open kicks things off on April 21 in Las Vegas. Multiple Nittany Lions won’t need to be there because they are already qualified for the U.S. World Team Trials, which will be held in May.

More info about who will compete at the U.S. Open will be out in a few weeks.

Until then, enjoy the wait for the portal to open and the start of the offseason!