The Portal Is Closing | Penn State’s 2027 Recruiting Push Begins

The Penn State football team is putting its finishing touches on the 2026 transfer portal and recruiting classes this week. The team has acquired 38 players via the transfer portal in the last two weeks, with the latest coming on Wednesday night. Today, we'll wrap up the portal with the latest commit, then turn the page to 2027. Finally, we'll circle back to 2026 to discuss the final prospects the team is trying to add in the late signing period.

Penn State adds another Iowa State defender

One of the last remaining starters from the Iowa State defense in 2026 joined the program on Wednesday night. Defensive lineman Ikenna Ezeogu committed to Penn State out of the portal, making him the second Cyclone defensive lineman to join the team. We’ll discuss his skills, fit, and potential role in the team’s new-look defense.

From there, we’ll discuss the defensive line and what we see with the defensive front and how it fits together.

2027 Recruiting hits high gear this weekend

January is usually a big month for Penn State football recruiting, featuring coaching visits on the road during the week and junior days during the four weekends of the month. However, the new staff had to compress the timeline and focus on the transfer portal in earnest. Now that it’s closing, the staff will pivot to focus on 2027. Snyder and Fitz will discuss where head coach Matt Campbell and his staff will be starting today, as the staff can get out and see recruits.

This cycle is a bumper crop in the region, with top prospects like Max Hiller, Kemon Spell, and Kahlil Taylor in the state. How far behind is the new Penn State staff in the recruiting game? We’ll discuss how those relationships are playing out and how the team can make up ground.

Finishing out 2026

Finally, we’ll return to the Class of 2026 and the remaining players the team is targeting in this cycle. There are a few names who will visit the program in the next few days, which Snyder will discuss with the team today. Can Penn State make a final push for legacy wide receiver prospect Samson Gash? Join the show to find out!