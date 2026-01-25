Skip to main content
Penn State
The 'S' Zone - Penn State wraps first major recruiting weekend under Matt Campbell

by: Sean Fitz
Kemon Spell
Photo by Jeremy Johnson.

As the transfer portal window moved into the rear view mirror, Penn State was able to focus on its on-campus high school recruiting for the first time since Matt Campbell took over back in December. The Nittany Lions hosted an official visit late in the week and had their junior Junior Day with over a dozen visitors on Saturday afternoon. For the most part, things came together well despite the incoming winter storm.  

